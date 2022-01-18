GOSHEN — The Goshen Police Department is about to get two new K-9 officers.
During their meeting Tuesday afternoon, Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety members voted to approve an agreement between Elkhart County government and the Goshen Police Department for the disbursement of 2022 Elkhart County Drug-Free Community Funds grant funds.
According to Shannon Marks, legal compliance administrator for the city, the Goshen Police Department recently applied for $29,500 in grant funds through the program with the intent of purchasing to K-9s for the department.
“The partnership has recommended full funding, plus an additional $7,400 to be used for K-9 vests and equipment for a department vehicle,” Marks told the board.
With no objections raised by the board, the requested agreement was approved. In addition, the board voted unanimously to allow the mayor to authorize and execute the agreement on behalf of the city.
UTILITY LATE FEES
Also Tuesday, board members approved a request by the Goshen Utilities Business Office to establish a new late fee waiver policy for city utilities customers being impacted by ongoing U.S. Postal Service delays.
According to the request, the Goshen Utilities Department recently became aware that the U.S. Postal Service has been having issues with mail delivery. The resulting delay in mail service has in turn affected some of the city’s utility customers by causing their utility payments to be late.
As such, the board was asked to approve a new policy where those customers who have received late notices due to the current postal service delay would be offered a late fee waiver for the months of January and February if they contact the Utility Business Office at 574-533-9399.
It was also noted that in order to qualify for the late fee waiver, city staff would need to be able to verify that the customer’s money order or check was dated prior to the listed due date.
“We’re just trying to make sure customers that are sending their bill payments in aren’t getting penalized just because of the late service by the post office,” Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman, who also holds a seat on the board, noted of the request.
The remainder of the board agreed, and the motion was approved unanimously.
LIPPERT REQUEST
Board members Tuesday also approved a request by Lippert Components Inc. for permission to install a new access point for Lippert Components at 1206 Eisenhower Drive South.
According to Debra Hughes, senior engineer for the project, the new driveway is necessary in order to allow for unloading containers onto a new outdoor loading platform at the west end of Plant 228. Hughes noted that the proposed driveway will allow tractors to unload the container on the outdoor loading platform then exit to Eisenhower Drive South.
In recognition of the fact that the property already has multiple driveways to Eisenhower Drive South, and that requesting an additional driveway could appear unreasonable, the owner of the property also offered to remove 185 feet of existing driveway width on Eisenhower Drive South in exchange for the new driveway, which has a width of 24 feet.
The request was approved unanimously.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, board members:
• Approved the promotion of Warren C. O’Neal III from the rank of patrol officer to the rank of sergeant with the Goshen Police Department.
• Approved a request to extend a conditional offer of employment to Huntley Z. Davis as a probationary patrol officer with the Goshen Police Department. The board will be asked to confirm the offer of employment when a position becomes available at the department.
• Approved a request to extend a conditional offer of employment to Eduardo Osoria as a probationary patrol officer with the Goshen Police Department. The board will be asked to confirm the offer of employment when a position becomes available at the department.
• Approved a request for the placement of a dumpster at 415 Queen St. from Jan. 21 to Jan. 28.
