GOSHEN — Permission was granted for a proposed annexation area owned by Last Dance LLC and Ryan Thwaits at the Goshen Plan Commission meeting on Tuesday. This development includes a rezoning upon annexation to Industrial M-1, or light industrial, from Elkhart County zoning of Agricultural A-1.
The property is four tax parcels, 34 acres in total, adjacent to the Goshen corporate boundary on the north and south sides of C.R. 36 east of the railroad. The north side parcels, which were home to two residences, have been demolished, and the south side has been used for agricultural purposes.
Derek Yoder, a human resources representative from Brinkley RV, said there aren’t specific plans on what the land will be used for at this time.
“That area on the north side of the road is predominantly just going to be green space because there is drainage that goes through there,” he said.
Due to residential land adjacent to the property, once construction has started, the rezoning is required to have a 100-foot building setback on the side and rear and a 100-foot outside storage setback on the side and rear. There must also be a 60-foot parking setback on the side and rear and a six foot berm with landscaping.
The annexation area will be incorporated into the East College Avenue Industrial Park subdivision.
Speaking for the staff, Rhonda Yoder, the planning and zoning administrator, recommended the Plan Commission forward the rezoning because “the rezoning is consistent with the City of Goshen existing zoning in land use in the area, the M-1 development requirements are able to be met and the rezoning is consistent with the Comprehensive Plan,” which includes promoting commercial and industrial development that complements existing land uses.
David Koronkiewicz asked about road closures because he hasn’t had access to his 5-acre lot. Due to this lack of entry, he said he lost his alfalfa being grown. Yoder said he is working with the city on the timeline for the expansion of C.R. 36, but he said to expect construction in the area for the next few years.