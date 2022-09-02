GOSHEN — The ribbon was cut Wednesday at the new Goshen Physicians Sleep and Allergy Medicine practice at 2417 S. Berkshire Drive.
Goshen Physicians purchased retired Dr. Yatin J. Patel’s Goshen Sneeze & Snooze Clinic and added it to their services.
Patel reflected on his career and what the future holds for him.
“It’s a different phase of life,” he said. “Looking back, the health system has grown a lot. Sleep center allergy clinic has grown a lot. So has the community and surrounding areas. Before we started this clinic, patients had to go to Fort Wayne or South Bend to get even allergy shots, sometimes every week or even twice a week. So we started the sleep center and allergy clinic here. That was good. We kept on growing and the results were rewarding. The bittersweet part of retirement is more sweet sweet now because Dr. (Sultan) Niazi is going to continue the same care that we had been providing before. The nurse practitioners Debby, Lisa and Katie (are) the same, the staff is the same, and the location is the same. So the community will not miss a care, even though I am retiring. That is reassuring, even though I am retiring the care will continue,” Patel stated.
Patel assured the community that they will be left in good hands.
“The only person changing is me,” he said. “Everybody else is staying so there’s no transition, no replacement, and Dr. Niazi has been part of this community for several years already. He’s more than qualified to take care of this clinic.”
Niazi is medical director of Goshen Sleep Disorders Center.
“So Dr. Patel has been in the community for many years and has a very large practice and he’s served the city very well,” Niazi said. “They are big shoes to fill. I think we have the ability to continue his legacy, continue to provide high level of medical care to our patients, our community, and make sure there is no lapse in coverage. There are a lot of allergy and sleep needs in this community we intend to meet and grow this practice as well.”
Niazi added, “From a professional basis I am board certified in pulmonology, critical care, and sleep medicine. So I already provide critical care services. So this, like another dimension of my career, I haven’t done in a while, but for now with this new opportunity we’re going to start sleep and allergy medicine and it will enhance my career as well and also the community so I can use all skills that I have at my disposal.”
Services will be offered to patients who struggle with allergies (seasonal and chronic) or sleep issues like sleep apnea, insomnia, narcolepsy and restless leg syndrome. The sleep disorders center will perform sleep studies and procedures while Goshen Physicians Sleep & Allergy Medicine will evaluate, diagnose, treat, and refer new and established patients regarding their sleep and allergy health issues.
Office hours will be Monday to Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to noon. The phone number will continue to be 574-534-9911.