INDIANAPOLIS — During the annual meeting of osteopathic physicians, a Goshen physician received the association’s highest honor.
Dr. David Coil received the Indiana Osteopathic Association’s J. B. Kinsinger Award Dec. 7 for his service to the osteopathic profession and the community, according to officials with Goshen Health.
The Kinsinger Award has been awarded to one osteopathic physician annually since 1937.
Coil is a past president of the IOA, has served on numerous committees of the IOA and served as a delegate to the American Osteopathic Association House of Delegates. He is a board-certified physician at Goshen Physicians Osteopathic Family Clinic. Coil offers a full array of treatment in his family practice, including pediatrics, general medicine and geriatrics.
Coil has been involved in his community, becoming president of the Osteopathic Medical Foundation just a few years after starting his practice.
Coil completed medical school at Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine of Midwestern University and residency at St. Joseph Hospital. Coil was also recognized in 2018 a “Diamond Circle” level contributor of the Motyka Dannin Osteopathic Educational Foundation, a charitable non-profit foundation formed as an initiative of the IOA to raise and distribute funds in support of the study of osteopathic medicine in Indiana.
“We are fortunate to have Dr. Coil involved in the IOA and thank him tremendously for what he has done to elevate osteopathic medicine and serve his community,” IOA Executive Director Tabitha Arnett said.
The Indiana Osteopathic Association is one of the oldest state osteopathic associations in the nation. Founded in 1898, the association serves more than 1,300 osteopathic physicians and osteopathic medical students across the state of Indiana.
