GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a fatal crash which claimed the life of a 34-year-old Goshen woman early Thursday morning.
According to an Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office report, Lawrence Filion Jr., 40, Goshen, was driving his vehicle south on C.R. 19, north of C.R. 38, at 4:18 a.m. Thursday when a pedestrian entered the roadway from the west and crossed into the path of his vehicle, resulting in a collision.
The pedestrian, later identified as Tiffany Messner, 34, Goshen, was pronounced deceased at the scene by Goshen paramedics, the report noted. Filion Jr. was uninjured.
The case remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office.