Jeffrey Dooley, 43, 515 E. Washington St., Goshen, was clipped by the mirror of an orange SUV vehicle while walking along the road near the intersection of Lincolnway East and College Avenue at 6:50 a.m. Thursday, according to Goshen police. He was taken to Goshen Hospital for treatment of minor elbow abrasions resulting from the incident.
CRASHES
• A Goshen woman was injured in a two-vehicle collision at 3:36 p.m. Thursday in Goshen. According to Goshen police, Lilia Trujillo Salas, 35, 1807 Sweetbriar Drive, Goshen, was driving her vehicle west on Wilden Avenue approaching the intersection of Indiana Avenue. Trujillo Salas indicated that she attempted to slow her vehicle as she approached the intersection, but the vehicle began to slide and collided with the rear of a second vehicle that had stopped at the intersection in front of her. Trujillo Salas was transported to Goshen Hospital for treatment of chest pain resulting from the collision. The driver of the second vehicle, Matthew Kenny, 28, 20700 C.R. 52, New Paris, was not injured.
• A Goshen woman was injured in a two-vehicle collision at 6:37 p.m. Thursday in Goshen. According to Goshen police, Celso Marquez Favela, 21, 205 Brookside Manor, Goshen, was driving his vehicle south on Main Street at Washington Street when he reportedly failed to stop for a red light and entered the intersection, colliding with a second vehicle heading east on Washington Street. A passenger in Marquez Favela’s vehicle, Maria Alvarez, 42, 412 Center St., Goshen, was transported to Goshen Hospital for treatment of neck pain resulting from the crash. Marquez Favela and the driver of the second vehicle, Stephen Freeto Jr., 45, 59589 Spicewood Drive, Goshen, were uninjured.
• A Goshen man and woman were injured in a two-vehicle collision at 6:43 a.m. Thursday in Goshen. According to Goshen police, Jeffery Smith, 53, 325 Arbor Court, Apt. 3, Goshen, was driving his vehicle southeast on the U.S. 33 overpass near Fifth Street when his front driver’s side tire fell off, causing his vehicle to veer over and strike a second vehicle heading northwest on the overpass. Two passengers in Smith’s vehicle, Stephen Beals, 35, 208 Crescent St., Goshen, and Sherry Higginbotham, 52, 319 Arbor Court, Apt. 6, were transported to Goshen Hospital for treatment of minor injuries resulting from the crash. Smith and the driver of the second vehicle, Janice Martin, 54, 804 S. Main St., Goshen, were uninjured.
• A Goshen man was injured when he lost control of his vehicle at 12:43 p.m. Thursday in Goshen. According to Goshen police, Walter S. Smothers, 66, 215 S. Ninth St., Goshen, was working on his vehicle when the vehicle unexpectedly started and began to reverse. Smothers told police he tried to put the vehicle in park but ended up falling on the asphalt, and the vehicle continue to reverse before striking a nearby residential porch. Smothers was transported to Goshen Hospital for treatment of a minor head injury resulting from the incident.
ARRESTS
• Terry Bird, 55, 1201 C.R. 15, Lot 28, Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop near the intersection of C.R. 17 and Missouri Avenue at 12:15 a.m. Friday. He was booked into the county jail.
THEFTS
• Always in Stone, 1406 Elkhart Road, Goshen, filed a report with Goshen police indicating someone stole a granite slab shaped like a cowboy boot sometime Thursday evening.
• Jeffrey Hill, Goshen, told Goshen police someone burglarized his residence in the 200 block of South 23rd Street at 4:40 p.m. Thursday.
• Mark Graybill, Goshen, told Goshen police an air compressor was stolen from his garage in the 1300 block of West Clinton Street at 5:01 p.m. Thursday.
• Goshen police were dispatched to the Sprint store, 2909 County Home Road, Goshen, at 3:36 a.m. Friday in reference to a burglary in progress. Upon arriving at the scene, police reported finding the front door glass broken out and several phones taken.
• James Goodsene, Goshen, told Elkhart County police he noticed two juveniles walking through the area of Sequoia Drive in Goshen Wednesday taking items from mailboxes. The number of mailboxes with items taken remains under investigation.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Patricia Bainter told Elkhart County police she noticed that sometime between Tuesday and 9 a.m. Wednesday someone shot four different windows of a building located at 61115 Ind. 15, Goshen, damaging each window.
FRAUD
• Marilyn Yoder, 25000 block of C.R. 30, Goshen, told Elkhart County police she was defrauded out of $1,500 in gift cards and $9,000 in cash Wednesday by a person falsely representing the Plymouth Police Department.
RESIDENTIAL ENTRY
• Kayla Gingerich, Goshen, told Goshen police several people entered her garage in the 1400 block of South 16th Street at 4:52 a.m. Friday.
