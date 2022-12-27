GOSHEN — Goshen Common Council made several last-minute appropriations ahead of the end of the year.
In a memo to the council, Deputy Clerk-Treasurer Jeffery Weaver indicated that no additional spending would be approved, only categorical changes, adding that the vast majority of the city’s appropriations were underspent this year.
Council members had questions on a few of the line items including one transferring $31,000 from the full-time board of works personnel account. Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman explained that the city ended up negotiating a 3% increase, rather than a 3.5% increase, but still put $250,000 into the account, to be moved around as needed. The money was transferred to the full-time fire personnel account. Stutsman explained that the city made the choice to hire personnel earlier than intended, and the funds will help to cover lost manhours during training. The aviation fund also saw a personnel transfer due to the 3% increase, which made the account over budget before the transfer.
Another appropriation of concern was $36,000 from the American Rescue Plan fund, which was transferred from services and charges to test kits. Stutsman explained that the transfer was from the first allotment of COVID-19 test kits purchased in 2021.
The meeting is the last council for 2022.