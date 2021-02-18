GOSHEN — With Elkhart County’s COVID-19 positivity rate continuing its downward trend in recent weeks, Goshen Parks & Recreation Department officials are busy putting together plans for what the upcoming season will look like for the city.
Tanya Heyde, superintendent of the Goshen Parks & Recreation Department, outlined the particulars of the department’s current plans for the upcoming season during the annual joint meeting of the Goshen school board and Goshen City Council on Tuesday evening.
“The first thing I’m going to talk about is some of our reopening plans going into the spring/summer/fall months for parks,” Heyde said in beginning her presentation Tuesday. “I will touch on just a few of them that I know the community had some questions about last season, and will have going into this season as well.”
First to be discussed was the department’s plan for reopening the Shanklin Park pool, which remained shuttered all of last year due to heightened COVID-19 restrictions.
“We do plan to open that this season,” Heyde said of the pool. “Last season it was closed when we were at higher risk for the COVID spread, and we will (reopen) with some of the state and county, and also local guidelines that have been set forth.
“And we may have to reduce some of the capacity that we’d let into the pool to accomplish the 6-foot social distance. But even with doing so, we figure that we can get about 200 patrons in the pool at one time,” Heyde added of the plan. “So, I feel like that’s still a good number.”
The city’s splash pads and community gardens will also continue to be open to the public, Heyde explained, while special events will be dependent on the department’s ability to host them within the constraints of current COVID-19 mitigation directives.
“So, if we’re looking at our Kids Try-athlon, or our movies in the parks, or our adult triathlon, we would plan to put together a COVID safety plan, present that to the health department for approval, and would hope to once again be able to offer those to the community this season,” Heyde said, noting that Discovery Day Camp, the department’s full-time summer camp, will also likely be offered this season under much the same circumstances. “We would have to limit the capacity of it, take a smaller number of campers than what we typically do to ensure that we can safely keep campers, or at least smaller groups of campers, distanced from one another.”
As for the department’s trails and green spaces, those have remained open to the public throughout the pandemic, and will remain open with the coming season, Heyde explained.
“We did have some limits on playgrounds,” she said, “but we plan to go into the season with keeping some of the postings with the suggested guidelines — distancing, masking and that sort of thing — those will remain posted at the playgrounds, at some of our facilities, restrooms, and on trails, just as a constant reminder to our park users to mask up, keep your distance and that sort of thing.”
And as with most things COVID-related, Heyde noted that plans can — and likely will — change and evolve as the 2021 season progresses. As such, she noted that her department will continue to monitor the Indiana Department of Health’s color metric for COVID-19 positivity rates, and respond accordingly.
“As new information is given and passed down, that can be a pretty constant thing throughout the season,” Heyde said. “We do our best to keep up with the most current information and metrics and implement that into this existing plan.
“The department and staff are looking forward to the upcoming season,” she added. “We’re really gearing up, and looking forward to getting back into some normalcy with this.”
