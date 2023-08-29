GOSHEN — The Goshen Parks and Recreation Department has a five-year plan — and it is now being updated.
The department hosted a community input meeting Tuesday afternoon at the Shanklin Park Pavilion, to give Goshen residents the chance to ask questions and offer input related to the plan. In addition to representatives being on hand to display maps and answer questions and concerns, a laptop computer was set up for residents to complete an online survey.
“We really want to get a good feel for what the community would like to see in the parks, or what they do in the parks already,” Parks and Recreation Superintendent Tanya Heyde said at the meeting. “That helps us prioritized projects — where we need to invest our time, funds and prioritize projects that are fitting for the community.”
The current five-year plan ends in 2024, and the department has contracted with Goshen-based Abonmarche, a consulting firm, to develop an updated plan that will run from 2024 to 2028.
“The master plan is submitted through the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, and if we meet all the requirements, our plan will make us eligible for certain grant funding,” Heyde said.
Heyde added that one goal is to be more targeted about where deficiencies exist in city park land, and that her department is always looking to keep up with current trends as far as programming and what people want to see and do.
“We always want new ideas,” she said. “I always say any feedback is valuable feedback, whether it is good or bad, we welcome it. It only helps us prioritize our efforts.”
Doug Friesen, Goshen, is a local pickleball organizer.
“My dream would be to have an indoor pickleball facility,” Friesen said at the meeting, adding that he would also like to see continued maintenance of the existing pickleball courts at Model Elementary.
Rosie Singh, Goshen, attended the meeting but said she had no particular concerns.
“I just want to know what’s going on,” she said.
To learn more, visit goshenindiana.org/parksmasterplan or visit the department on Facebook.