GOSHEN — The Goshen Parks & Recreation Department has been named the winner of a statewide award for the opening last fall of Kerry’s Kids Playground, the city’s first fully inclusive playground.
Tanya Heyde, superintendent of the Goshen Parks & Recreation Department, announced the win Tuesday during a special joint meeting of the Goshen school board and Goshen City Council.
According to Heyde, her department received the statewide award, known as the 2020 Inclusion Program of Excellence Award, from the Indiana Park & Recreation Association while at the association’s State Conference in Muncie Feb. 12.
“The award praises an agency for achievements pertaining to a project that increases awareness and benefits of parks and recreation,” Heyde said of the annual award. “The award highlights and acknowledges the effort and determination to provide inclusive opportunities and programming to the community.”
While the Goshen Parks & Recreation Department was the one to receive the state award, Heyde made a point of noting that nearly every department in the city has been involved with the playground project at some point in its planning or construction, and played a role in its successful completion.
“It’s not just a park project by any means. It truly is a city project, and it truly is a community project,” she said of the playground. “So, at this time, I would just like to thank each and every one of you for the part that the community, and the schools, and the council, and the school board has played with bringing this project to our community. So, thank you to everyone involved.”
Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman also had a few words to say about the positive impact the new playground has had not just on the Goshen community, but surrounding communities as well.
“It’s become a destination park, and I have several letters, and have received phone calls from parents from within our region, including the South Bend area, that bring their kids here ... and have been bringing them to our park, because there’s just not that opportunity out there for them at this level,” Stutsman said of the park. “So, we definitely have a phenomenal project.”
ABOUT THE PARK
According to Heyde, planning for Kerry’s Kids Playground, located at 1414 W. Plymouth Ave., began in early 2017 after the city received a letter from Goshen High School student Laura Elliott campaigning for the city’s first all-inclusive playground.
Following receipt of that letter, Stutsman, who had previously expressed similar interest in such a project, immediately threw his support behind Elliott’s plea, and it was from that point the project really started to gain momentum.
A design committee was then formed, made up of many community members and experts who donated their time for more than a year in putting together the final product, Heyde said of the planning process.
Once formed, the playground committee set out to identify and list all of the resources that would be needed in order to see the project completed, Heyde explained. Designs were created, and Hay Park, located at 1414 W. Plymouth Ave. near Black Squirrel Golf Club, was identified as the best location for the new playground.
Designed to accommodate residents of all ages with mobility or developmental challenges and other disabilities, the brightly colored, fully inclusive playground features ramps, wider sidewalks and special equipment that give users access to any part of the playground, including the highest points.
The playground opened to the public in October 2019.
ABOUT IPRA
The Indiana Park and Recreation Association is a professional association representing more than 1,000 parks and recreation professionals throughout the state. Members include agency superintendents, directors and other professional staff; corporate vendors that supply recreation equipment and professional services; elected officials; students; and citizen advocates.
IPRA provides its members with networking and mentoring opportunities; legislative advocacy; news and information; and professional development opportunities via district and section meetings; advocacy events; training events; workshops; online education; and its annual conference.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.