GOSHEN — Plans by the Goshen Parks and Recreation Board to amend the department’s park hours and allow electric bicycles on city trails received final approval Tuesday during a meeting of the Goshen City Council.
At the meeting, council members approved on second and final reading a new ordinance amending the department’s existing park rules and regulations to change park hours and allow electric bicycles.
The request had been approved on first reading during the council’s Nov. 19 meeting, though the council’s members were not able to secure unanimous consent to hear the second, final reading of the ordinance, thus pushing the final vote on the ordinance to Tuesday’s meeting.
PARK HOURS
According to Tanya Heyde, superintendent of the Goshen Parks & Recreation Department, the request to change park hours came after a recent review by the Goshen Parks and Recreation Board, during which the board’s members recommended that the department change its park hours from the current times of dawn to 11 p.m. to the new hours of dawn to dusk.
Speaking in support of the request during the council’s Nov. 19 meeting, Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman noted Daylight Saving Time significantly cuts back on the hours of daylight during the winter months in Indiana, which poses a challenge for park staff when it comes to the safe use of the parks by the community.
“The 11 p.m. (time) works well in the summertime because there is still, somewhat, light out there,” Stutsman said of the request. “But obviously this time of year it’s pretty dark, so a lot of our parks don’t have the appropriate lighting to have people there.”
Heyde also noted during the Nov. 19 meeting the desired park hours change is also a safety issue in the minds of the board’s members.
“There’s always the concern for safety and, of course, we don’t want to promote any negative behavior that may happen in the parks after dark,” Heyde said at the time. “After dark, it’s dark in those parks, so staff has expressed some concern with being in the parks that late in the evening when there are still people in the parks. And, our parks are not lit, with the exception of some safety lighting on some of our buildings.”
According to Heyde, all city trails will be exempt from the new park hours.
E-BIKES
Also Tuesday, council members approved allowing electric bicycles, or e-bikes, to be used on city trails.
As approved, the new ordinance will allow Class 1 and Class 2 e-bikes, while excluding Class 3 e-bikes.
According to Indiana code, the three designated e-bike classes are as follows:
• Class 1: Bicycles equipped with a motor that provides assistance only when the rider is pedaling, and that ceases to provide assistance when the e-bike reaches 20 mph.
• Class 2: Bicycles equipped with a throttle-actuated motor, and that ceases to provide assistance when the e-bike reaches 20 mph.
• Class 3: Bicycles equipped with a motor that provides assistance only when the rider is pedaling, and that ceases to provide assistance when the e-bike reaches 28 mph.
According to Heyde, speed limits on city trails are currently posted at 15 mph, and park board members felt that allowing Class 1 and 2 e-bikes would be acceptable given their lower top speeds, though the higher mph attainable by the Class 3 e-bikes should preclude their use, as their 28 mph top speed could potentially result in greater risk to other users of the city’s trails.
Per state law, Class 3 e-bikes are currently not allowed on a trail, bicycle path or multipurpose path unless it is within or adjacent to a highway or roadway, or they are specifically allowed by the local authority or state agency with jurisdiction.
