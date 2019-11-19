GOSHEN — Plans by the Goshen Parks and Recreation Board to amend the department’s park hours and allow electric bicycles on city trails received initial approval Tuesday during a meeting of the Goshen City Council.
At the meeting, council members approved on first reading a new ordinance amending the department’s existing park rules and regulations to change park hours and allow electric bicycles.
PARK HOURS
Speaking first to the requested change to park hours, Tanya Heyde, superintendent of the Goshen Parks & Recreation Department, informed the council that after a review by the Goshen Parks and Recreation Board, the board’s members have recommended that the department change its park hours from the current times of dawn to 11 p.m. to the new hours of dawn to dusk.
Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman indicated support for the request, noting that Daylight Saving Time significantly cuts back on the hours of daylight during the winter months in Indiana, which poses a challenge for park staff when it comes to the safe use of the parks by the community.
“The 11 p.m. works well in the summertime because there is still somewhat light out there,” Stutsman said. “But obviously this time of year, it’s pretty dark, so a lot of our parks don’t have the appropriate lighting to have people there.”
Heyde went on to note that the desired park hours change is also a safety issue in the minds of the board’s members.
“There’s always the concern for safety, and of course, we don’t want to promote any negative behavior that may happen in the parks after dark,” Heyde said. “After dark, it’s dark in those parks, so staff has expressed some concern with being in the parks that late in the evening when there are still people in the parks. And, our parks are not lit, with the exception of some safety lighting on some of our buildings.”
For her part, council member Julia Gautsche said she feels the requested hours change is fairly typical when it comes to parks in many other cities.
“It seems to be pretty standard throughout cities that parks are often closed at dark,” Gautsche said. “It’s hard to provide oversight and for staff to make their rounds that late, I think.”
As proposed, Heyde indicated that the new park hours would not be imposed on surfaced trails, or those trails that are paved or aggregate, though the city’s more primitive, unpaved trails would be subject to the new hours.
Council member Adam Scharf, responding to the surfaced trails stipulation, suggested that it might better serve the public to allow all trails to be exempted from the new park times, as it’s not unusual for people riding city trails to cross between multiple paved and unpaved trails on any given outing, which would be problematic under the proposed rule change.
As such, a motion was put forward and passed unanimously to exempt all city trails from the new park hours.
E-BIKES
Also Tuesday, council members were asked to consider allowing electric bicycles, or e-bikes, on city trails.
As proposed, the new ordinance would allow Class 1 and Class 2 e-bikes, while excluding Class 3 e-bikes.
According to Indiana code, the three designated e-bike classes are as follows:
• Class 1: Bicycles equipped with a motor that provides assistance only when the rider is pedaling, and that ceases to provide assistance when the e-bike reaches 20 mph.
• Class 2: Bicycles equipped with a throttle-actuated motor, and that ceases to provide assistance when the e-bike reaches 20 mph.
• Class 3: Bicycles equipped with a motor that provides assistance only when the rider is pedaling, and that ceases to provide assistance when the e-bike reaches 28 mph.
According to Heyde, speed limits on city trails are currently posted at 15 mph, and park board members felt that allowing Class 1 and 2 e-bikes would be acceptable given their lower top speeds, though the higher mph attainable by the Class 3 e-bikes should preclude their use, as their 28 mph top speed could potentially result in greater risk to other users of the city’s trails.
Per state law, Class 3 e-bikes are currently not allowed on a trail, bicycle path or multipurpose path unless it is within or adjacent to a highway or roadway, or they are specifically allowed by the local authority or state agency with jurisdiction, Heyde explained.
While some on the council indicated support for the exclusion of Class 3 e-bikes, others questioned how regulation of the various classes will happen, given that all three e-bike classes have similar looks.
Given that issue, a motion was put forward to allow Class 3 e-bikes on city trails, though the motion eventually failed in a vote of 4-2 against, with council members Scharf and Mike Orgill offering the two “Yes” votes.
With the amendment defeated, the council went on to unanimously approve the overall ordinance adding the new park hours and allowing for use of Class 1 and 2 e-bikes on first reading.
However, council members Tuesday were not able to secure unanimous consent to hear the second, final reading of the ordinance. As such, the final vote on the new ordinance will be pushed to the council’s upcoming Dec. 3 meeting.
