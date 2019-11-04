A number of arrests were made by Goshen police over the weekend, including one that led to multiple drug charges.
Police said Scott Lye-Lee, 36, 407 N. Indiana Ave., Goshen, was arrested Friday at 12:20 p.m. on charges of resisting law enforcement causing injury, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a hypodermic needle, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police reported the arrest occurred at Lye-Lee’s residence while officers were serving a warrant from Elkhart County. Police said they believed Lye-Lee swallowed an unknown substance during the arrest and he was taken to Goshen Hospital for an evaluation.
Police did not report the type or severity of the injury to any officer involved.
Other arrests were:
• Christopher Baker, 46, 53075, Hilltop Drive, lot 88, Middlebury, was arrested at 10:12 a.m. Saturday by Goshen police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine. Police said the arrest followed a traffic stop in the 600 block of East Madison Street. Baker was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
• A 15-year-old female was arrested by Goshen police Saturday at 6:44 p.m. in the 600 block of South Main Street. The girl was arrested on a charge of being incorrigible and was released to a guardian pending a court date.
• Jessica Geiger, 29, 2932 Elkhart Road, was arrested on a charge of domestic battery in the presence of a minor Saturday at 8:43 p.m. Goshen police said an adult male received redness to his face and complained of pain. Geiger was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
• John Jones Jr., 30, 555 Arbitus Lane, Bristol, was arrested by Goshen police at 12:09 a.m. Sunday on a charge of possession of marijuana. Police said the arrest occurred at Main Street and Wilden Avenue and that Jones was released pending a court date.
• Amie Krchmar, 41, 108 E. Elkhart St., Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police at 1:37 a.m. Sunday at U.S. 33 and C.R. 20 on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Krchmar was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
• Joenathan Lucas, 33, of 326 Wagner Ave., Elkhart, was arrested on a charge of theft Friday at 4:03 p.m. by Goshen police. The theft involved a case of shoplifting at Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, according to the police report. Lucas was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
• Connor Ellis, 23, 17899 C.R. 40, Goshen, was arrested on a charge of theft by Goshen police at 8:59 p.m. Friday. Police said they were called to the 600 block of West Lincoln Avenue in reference to a theft. Police said they took Ellis to the Elkhart County Jail.
• Rodrigo Castillo Lopez, 24, and Angela Hernandez, 22, both of 1709 Frances Ave., Elkhart, were arrested by Goshen police Saturday at 12:07 a.m. at Eighth and Washington streets.
Police reported both were arrested on charges of false informing and possession of drug paraphernalia and warrants from Elkhart County. They were taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
• Shannon Green, 48, 28846 Frank Court, Elkhart, a passenger in a parked car at 4024 Elkhart Road, was arrested by Goshen police Saturday at 2:32 a.m. on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was released pending a court date.
• Kristina M. Freeman, 25, 402 N. Indiana Ave., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police at 5:44 a.m. Saturday on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. The arrest occurred at Lincoln and Indiana avenues and Freeman was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
THEFTS
• Nickolas Trauscht of Griffith reported to Goshen police a theft from a vehicle occurred Saturday while the vehicle was parked at 1762 Kercher Road.
• Michael Thompson, Mishawaka, reported to Goshen police a theft from his business at 1001 N. Main St. in Goshen occurred Saturday. Massimo’s Pizza is listed as the business at that address.
• Arlene Castillo of Goshen reported to Goshen police Saturday that she paid for work to be done on her property and that work has not yet been completed.
• Matthew Davis of Goshen reported Friday to Goshen police his credit card was used without his permission.
• Rick Mortan of Goshen reported to Goshen police his bicycle was stolen from 315 W. Oakridge Ave. Friday at 9:56 a.m.
• Sharon Nofziger reported Friday a theft occurred at 107 S. Main St.
• Rose Medina told Goshen police Friday that a theft occurred from her unlocked vehicle while it was parked in the 1400 block of West Clinton Street.
• Misael Lopez of Goshen reported to Goshen police someone stole his wallet Friday from 1149 N. Main St.
CRASHES
• Tammy Jo Mcintosh, of Elkhart, complained of arm pain after her vehicle struck a brick mailbox at 22625 Greenleaf Blvd. at 10:01 a.m. Saturday.
Elkhart County police reported Mcintosh was driving a Volkswagen Jetta west when the car went off the road and struck the mailbox. She was taken to Elkhart General Hospital for treatment.
ASSAULTS
• Cristobal Rodriguez, 41, reported to Goshen police he was battered by a person while in the 100 block of S. Silverwood Lane at 4:28 p.m. Saturday.
• A female in her 30s reported to Goshen police Saturday she had been raped. Police did not report a location or time for the assault or release a description of the suspect.
