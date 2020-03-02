GOSHEN — Two Goshen police officers were recognized Monday for their recent efforts to help save a woman's life.
During a meeting of the Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety, Ptl. Brian Abshire and Ptl. Michael Heckathorn were awarded the Goshen Police Department’s Life Saving Award for assisting a woman in distress during a Feb. 7 incident in the 300 block of Madison Street.
“On Feb. 7, at approximately 6:10 p.m., officers were called to a residence in the 300 block of Madison Street in reference to an unconscious female. Ptl. Heckathorn and Ptl. Abshire responded and were directed to a female in a residence that was unconscious and not breathing,” David Miller, captain of the department’s afternoon shift, said. “Ptl. Heckathorn and Ptl. Abshire, working together, began doing chest compressions and the Goshen Fire Department paramedics were dispatched to the scene.”
Miller noted that during chest compressions, Abshire and Heckathorn observed the woman had an airway obstruction.
“Ptl. Heckathorn and Ptl. Abshire rolled the female on her side to clear the obstruction,” Miller said. “Ptl. Heckathorn and Ptl. Abshire continued life saving chest compressions until the female began breathing on her own. Paramedics arrived and continued the care.”
According to Miller, the woman was then transported to Goshen Hospital where she eventually made a full recovery.
“Due to these officers performing life-saving measures and rendering aid, we feel that both officers deserve the Goshen Police Department Life Saving Award,” Miller said.
Following the award ceremony, Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman thanked Abshire and Heckathorn for their efforts and continuing service to the community.
“Congratulations to the both of you,” Stutsman said. “I think this is just one more example that we continue to see time and time again between our police and fire departments, and just city employees in general, of what kind of service they’re offering to our community, and I appreciate that every day. So, thank you.”
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, board members:
• Were notified the westernmost lane of Third Street between Clinton Street and Lincoln Avenue will be closed to traffic for up to two weeks to allow for the continued demolition of the old Elkhart County Jail property.
• Approved a recommendation by the Goshen Traffic Commission to add a permanent stop sign on the alley at Monroe Street at Goshen High School to help with southbound traffic flow.
• Approved the closure of River Race Drive from the south side of the new Jefferson Street parking lot to the north side of the intersection of River Race Drive and Jefferson Street through Friday in order to allow for the installation of a water main extension to the Hawks Building.
• Opened bids for the upcoming River Race Road Extension project. Submitting bids were: Walsh & Kelly with a bid of $268,238; HRP Construction with a bid of $263,543; Niblock with a bid of $229,785; and Rieth-Riley with a bid of $327,366. The bids will now be forwarded on to the city’s legal department for review and a contract recommendation.
• Approved a $77,644 contract with Elkhart County Government for animal control services for 2020.
• Awarded a Goshen HVAC license to Joseph Kendall.
