GOSHEN — A Goshen police officer facing two felony charges connected to a domestic abuse incident nearly four months ago has been placed on administrative leave without pay.
Joshua A. Owens, 37, is charged with Level 6 felony counts of domestic battery and strangulation. He is scheduled to appear in Elkhart County Superior Court 1 for an initial hearing Friday afternoon.
During their meeting Monday, Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety members approved a request by Goshen Police Chief Jose Miller to place Owens on administrative leave without pay until a ruling on his case has been determined.
“On Feb. 22, 2021, the Goshen Police Department was informed that criminal charges were filed against officer Joshua Owens as a result of an incident occurring early November 2020,” Miller said in introducing Monday’s request. “As a result of criminal charges being filed, I recommend the Board of Public Works and Safety place officer Owens on administrative leave without pay until the disposition of the criminal charges.
“The legal department has provided notice to officer Owens and informed him that he has a right to a hearing before the board,” Miller added of the request. “Officer Owens has waived his right to a hearing, and does not object to being placed on administrative leave without pay until after the disposition of the criminal charges currently pending.”
City attorney Bodie Stegelmann noted that the board’s vote to place Owens on administrative leave without pay is effective immediately.
“We’ve received a lot of questions from the public, and just so everybody knows, when we’re notified that there’s an investigation surrounding an officer, they’re immediately put on paid administrative leave. Once they’ve actually been charged with a crime is when we take this next step,” Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman said prior to Monday’s vote. “Like everyone else, we have to assume innocent until proven guilty. So, we will be reviewing when the case is finalized.”
THE CASE
During an Indiana State Police investigation, Owens was accused of committing a variety of acts against a person at an address near Milford the night of Nov. 6. He allegedly choked the person with both hands during an argument while two youths were also at the location, according to details provided in the probable cause affidavit in the case.
After apparently settling briefly, the situation re-escalated to where Owens allegedly became physical again, and accusations included him drawing a handgun from his hip and pointing it at the victim before turning the barrel and putting it in his mouth while indicating the trigger should be pulled. The gun was described as one he wears to work every day with a belief that it was loaded, the affidavit shows.
Owens also allegedly damaged several items, and followed the victim through the location, according to the affidavit.
The affidavit also alleges Owens had been drinking alcohol prior to the incident.
The case, filed in Elkhart County Superior Court 1, will be led by a special prosecutor — Bruce Embrey, a retired prosecuting attorney from Miami County. Elkhart County Prosecutor Vicki Becker said she sought a special prosecutor to try the case in order to avoid the appearance of impropriety since Owens is also a member of the county’s Intelligence and Covert Enforcement Unit, which reports to her office.
The Goshen Police Department hired Owens full-time in December 2007.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, board members:
• Approved the hiring of Catherine Schrock as a probationary patrol officer with the Goshen Police Department.
• Approved the resignation of Phil Schrock as an active paramedic with the Goshen Fire Department.
• Approved the promotion of Jeffery Weaver to finance manager with the Goshen Clerk-Treasurer’s Office.
• Approved a $181,989 contract with Selking International Trucks for the purchase of a new tri-axle dump truck for the city. The approval is contingent upon subsequent approval by the Goshen City Council.
• Voted to accept a $9,000 grant from the Indiana Department of Environmental Management. The grant will go toward the purchase of a Level 2 electric vehicle charging station that will be placed in the public parking lot between Interra Credit Union and Goshen Brewing Co. Total cost of the project has been estimated at about $24,000.
• Approved a contract with Peerless Midwest Inc. to investigate soil and groundwater conditions at or near the city’s Kercher Wellfield at a cost not to exceed $125,380.
• Approved an extension of lane restrictions along Lincoln Avenue and Olive Street through March 19 as part of an ongoing NIPSCO gas main installation project.
• Approved a request for partial lane restrictions between Middlebury and Pike streets beginning Tuesday and concluding Thursday. The restrictions are needed in order to allow NIPSCO to install street lights along North Main Street.
• Approved an agreement with Elkhart County government for animal control services for 2021. According to the agreement, the county has negotiated a contract with The Humane Society of Elkhart County Inc. to provide animal shelter management and animal control services for 2021 for certain areas of the county, including the city of Goshen. As such, the city has agreed to contribute $77,644 to reimburse the county for the cost to provide animal control services within the Goshen city limits. Other participants in the agreement include the city of Elkhart at $126,500, the town of Middlebury at $5,400, the town of Wakarusa at $6,000 and the town of Bristol at $4,000.
