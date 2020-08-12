GOSHEN — Utility customers behind on their water and sewer bills due to COVID-19 can obtain up to $200 in financial assistance from city relief fund.
Mayor Jeremy Stutsman issued a news release about the fund Wednesday. The Board of Public Works and Safety Monday approved changing city policies to allow utility department staff to work with customers who have past-due accounts and give them the option of utilizing the fund. The fund will be administered by Lacasa. The policy change is effective until Sept. 30, according to information presented at the board’s meeting.
The mayor’s news release estimated there are more than 400 households facing shut-offs due to being three or more months behind in paying their bills.
Those who are behind on their water and sewer utility bills by three months or more can call the utilities business office at 574-533-9399 to apply for financial assistance.
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb placed a moratorium on evictions and utility shut-offs in March to help protect Hoosiers facing hardship due to the pandemic. The utility shut-off moratorium expires Friday.
Residents behind on their utility payments by three months or more who want assistance should contact the utilities office before Tuesday to begin the financial aid application process, the release states. City employees are also calling residents this week who may qualify for the program.
“We understand this is a time of economic uncertainty for many of our residents,” Stutsman said. “We hope that this program, in combination with other local resources in our community, help bring relief to those in need of assistance.”
The city government has contracted the nonprofit Lacasa to verify whether a resident qualifies to receive financial relief and then help the resident through the application process. A counselor from Lacasa will also help connect customers with other local resources that are providing additional COVID-19-related financial assistance, the release indicates.
Chris Kingsley, Lacasa president and CEO, said the organization is ready to help.
“We believe that everyone should have a safe, stable home and partnering with the city of Goshen to provide utilities assistance is a tangible way we can work to deliver this outcome to many local families,” he said.
In addition to qualifying for financial assistance, residents also may have payment options to help pay their water and sewer utility bills in smaller increments. Also, the city government is suspending late fees for delayed utility payments through November.
