GOSHEN — Good news in the form of "negative" news was received by two local long-term health care facilities.
On Monday, Courtyard Healthcare Center in Goshen learned that 15 of its residents tested negative for the novel coronavirus.
HCC’s Executive Director Brian Cook said the testing took place because a staff member tested positive for the virus. The woman last worked with residents on April 11 and became ill. She was tested on April 12 and got her test results back Thursday morning. She has not returned to work since the 11th, he said.
Testing for 15 residents was immediately requested. On Friday, Cook said, the tests were driven to Fort Wayne airport where they were then sent via Fed Ex to North Carolina.
Those results came back Monday to a very happy and relieved staff.
As they were waiting, two residents, not among the 15, had coronavirus symptoms and were tested by the Indiana Department of Health, he said. Those residents were not positive for the virus either.
Cook felt a huge sense of relief.
He had contingency plans if the results came back positive.
“There are some pretty stringent and specific guidelines” for COVID-19 areas and wings, he said.
No other staff member has tested positive for COVID-19, he said. The staff member who did test positive, was from an employee agency and had been at the center exclusively for three weeks prior to testing positive, Cook said.
“One of the first precautions we made was when we signed a contract with these agencies was if they work for us they cannot work anywhere else,” he said.
More than 10 staff have been tested, he added, and all of those tests have come back negative.
Cook said Courtyard has been very diligent in keeping staffers who are sick home and then cleared for seven days before returning.
There are about 15 staff members who were asked to stay away because they have been ill or are still ill, and they are mostly allergies and colds, he said.
“On Thursday when we found out the results of the positive case, we went into phase four of restructuring,” he said. This is a phase where only nurses are allowed in the units to reduce the possibility of transmission. The nurses had to serve food, clean rooms, pretty much do it all, Cook said.
“That has worked really well, but it’s really challenging,” he said.
With the test results back, Courtyard can go back to phase 3, which will give nurses some respite.
That doesn’t mean they will be lax, according to Cook. There will still be no visitations and no one outside of staff will be allowed in the buildings. Even staff members must stay in their own wings.
“We stopped all visitors altogether, including the post office and the oxygen man," Cook said. Deliveries are left outside.
Staff are screened twice daily, he said. And residents are assessed daily.
“The residents,” he said, “they’re very understanding and appreciative and so are the families. But they’re sad — really, they’re sad.”
They don’t get to see their families except through their room windows and through tablets Courtyard purchased.
“It’s not the same as they’re used to,” Cook said.
Residents can still receive mail though and people have tried to create unique events to brighten residents' days, including an artist painting whatever residents wanted on their windows, a pet parade, a concert and on Tuesday there will be an antique car show.
“They’re missing out on a lot, and we feel for them,” Cook said.
HUBBARD HILL
Also receiving good news recently was Hubbard Hill, where it was announced Saturday that 13 people — eight residents and five staff members — in the Living Wisdom Center had tested positive for the virus.
Spokesperson Barb Kauffman said that on Saturday all of the final testing for others who might have been exposed to the coronavirus at the Living Wisdom Center were all negative. So out of the 72 people who were tested — staff and residents — the initial number of 13 people who were positive at the dementia center are the only positive cases.
There are 29 residents in dementia care. So when the first case was reported, that resident was immediately quarantined, Kauffman said.
Also, a medical-grade temporary wall has been installed in the dementia ward, she said.
“I can’t emphasize enough,” she said, “the only reason we were able to contain it was that we had sufficient testing kits.”
CEO Patrick Pingel, Kauffman said, has been beating the bushes for seven to eight weeks getting testing kits.
Hubbard Hill is maintaining a rigorous protocol, she said. Staff going into the quarantined areas are wearing head-to-toe protective gear.
“We’re so very blessed to have that contained,” Kauffman said. But she knows that having it contained and keeping it contained are two different tasks.
Staff will continue be tested, including in health care and the main building, Kauffman said.
She added the staff is being supplemented by furloughed nurses from Elkhart General Hospital.
The reason tests are important, she said, is to catch the virus in people who are asymptomatic. Those are the people walking around the streets today not knowing they are carriers. So, if that person coughs and spreads droplets, a person walking through that spray could catch the virus.
“That’s the scary thing to me,” Kuaffman said. “That’s why we’re really advocating for tests for every facility.” And not just Hubbard Hill.
ANOTHER POSITIVE TEST
Elkhart County Health Department Public Information Officer Melanie Sizemore said besides Courtyard and Hubbard Hill, the only other long-term health care facility in Elkhart County to test positive for the novel coronavirus is Greenleaf Health Campus in Elkhart. They have one patient who has tested positive, she said.
“I know that others have had tests done,” Sizemore said, “but don’t have the results yet.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.