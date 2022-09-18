DUNLAP — The Goshen Crimson Marching Band earned first place and swept all captions in Class A competition at Jake Field Saturday during the Concord Invitational.
Goshen earned Best Music, Best Visual and Best Effect captions, and earned a score of 69.85.
Coming in second was the Penn High School Marching Kingsmen, which won the People's Choice Award, with a score of 68.550.
Chesterton Trojan Guard was third with a score of 64.800.
In Class B, Pride of Plymouth won the top spot and swept caption awards, earning a score of 63.250.
In second place, Northridge Raider Band won the People's Choice Award and earned a score of 59.200.
New Prairie Marching Cougars placed third with a score of 54.100.
In Class C, NorthWood Red Regiment nearly made a sweep. The band placed first in its class and also was awarded Best Effect and Best Music captions. Their score was 63.300.
Fairfield Marching Pride took the Best Visual caption and earned second place with a score of 60.800.
Third went to the Angola Marching Hornets with a score of 58.100; fourth, Knox, 56.250; Jimtown Marching Jimmies, People's Choice Award and a score of 55.600; and John Glenn Falcon Pride, 53.350.
In Class D, number one Bremen Emerald Alliance swept captions and received the People's Choice Award, earning a score of 53.050.
In second place was The Pride of Tri-County Marching Cavaliers with a score of 47.600. In third place was the LaVille Royal Regiment with a score of 46.700.
In Scholastic Class, Wawasee took first place in Class B and earned the People's Choice Award. The band's score was 47.050.
In Scholastic Class A, the top spot went to Warsaw with a score of 53.500.