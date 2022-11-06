INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State School Music Association’s annual Marching Band State Finals took place Saturday, bringing a total of four Elkhart County bands to Lucas Oil Stadium to play for a well-attended crowd, with NorthWood Red Regiment doing especially well, making second in its class. In total, 40 bands competed in the final showcase of an original 168 beginning the competition season statewide. Goshen’s own Crimson Marching Band ranked at its highest rate ever in the state competition for Class A. “We are thrilled,” Goshen director Tom Cox said. “The band directors are just overjoyed and super proud of the kids, and we’re grateful for all the parent support.” Placing seventh for the state finals competition, Cox said the goal was only to make it back to finals but placing seventh was a great accomplishment for his students. “Tenth would have been great, but this is even better,” he said. “This is Class A in Indiana. The best marching bands in the country are right here. Avon, Carmel, Brownsburg, Fishers, Homestead… It’s really bumping heads with the royalty of Class A marching bands. To be considered in that group is great… In no way shape or form would we ever be disappointed. It’s been a fantastic season.” Throughout this season, Goshen has outranked Homestead several times, with tight scores keeping the two close contenders through the season, and the ranking changes with each variation of judges. “When somebody see your show for the first time, it’s like judging art,” he explained. “It’s different than athletics. Everybody can see the goal line, or see the ball go through the hoop. When you’re judging music, people come with their own perceptions and backgrounds — you like Monet and I like Debussy or Jackson Pollock, it’s judging art.” There’s more from Goshen musical performances coming up soon, with BOA: Grand Nationals Finals at Lucas Oil Stadium this weekend, and a GHS Jazz Band Cafe at 7 p.m. Nov. 15. “We don’t stop learning or playing music here when marching band’s done,” Cox added. NorthWood High School’s Red Regiment outranked bands in other classes and many in their own, placing second overall in Class C. “Red Regiment had a fantastic weekend performing at state finals,” said NorthWood director Eric Criss. It’s the second year in a row of the NorthWood Red Regiment being named runner-up champion for ISSMA Class C state finals, and Criss says it was the best performance of the season. “We are excited to be named State Champion Runner-Up for the second consecutive season,” he said. Along with them in Class C was the Fairfield Marching Pride, who tied for fifth place with Northwestern High School. Fairfield’s director Mykayla Roskos-Neilson was unavailable for comment at the time of publication. In a shocking turn of events, Concord placed lower than would normally be expected based on this season’s prior competitions. “I’m somewhat disappointed, but I’m not disappointed in the kids, and I don’t feel like we were cheated or anything like that,” said Spradling. “It’s just the nature of the beast when you go into a contest like this and you have six judges and it’s all based on opinions and ideas of what they think is the ultimate show. You just do what you can and hope for the best and we had a great season and the final placing doesn’t spoil a great season.” The Concord Marching Minutemen placed sixth overall in the Class B state finals despite winner every contest they attend in Class B all season, and placing third at semi-state. “When we were done performing and also after the results were announced, there was a lot of wet eyes and a little bit of sadness and to me that just reflects that they put all their heart into it and did the best they could and were totally invested in doing the best they could and to me that’s ultimately why we’re doing all of this — trying to get kids to participate in something where they can invest themselves and go for excellence, and that’s what our kids did,” Spradling said. Last year, the band was sixth in the semi-state competition and fourth in state finals. “You just go into it knowing that things can happen and sometimes it can be things that you don’t expect,” he added. “You just never know and the hardest part is explaining it to the kids. All I can do is explain it to them, the great season we’ve had and I told them yesterday that I’m super proud of them.” Spradling said he’s also proud of his community, staff, and administration who support them, adding that by the time they got down to state, nearly 2,000 people in the Dunlap community had invested in the band. “It’s something that is missing sometimes from a lot of communities, that community spirit so it’s really an honor to be a part of that,” he said. “We’re super proud of our kids. They worked hard all season and never gave up once. This year, our students were as strong as they’ve ever been.” Concord High School’s last marching band performance will be at the Hollywood Christmas Parade Nov. 27. Bands that attended the final state competition in Class A were Carmel High School, who received first place; Avon High School, placing second; Fishers High School, placing third; Brownsburg High School, placing fourth; Castle High School, placing fifth; Homestead High School, placing sixth; Goshen High School, placing seventh; Carroll High School, placing eighth; Lawrence North and Central High Schools; Center Grove High School, placing tenth. Bands that attended the final state competition in Class B were Jasper High School, who received first place; Northview High School, placing second; Greenfield-Central High School, placing third; Greenwood Community High School placing fourth; North High School, placing fifth; Concord Community High School, placing sixth, Pendleton Heights High School, placing seventh; North Side High School, placing eighth; F.J. Reitz High School, placing ninth; and Munster High School, placing tenth. Bands that attended the final state competition in Class C were Edgewood High school, who received first place; NorthWood High School, placing second, Western High School, placing third; Lincoln High School, placing fourth; Northwestern High School and Fairfield Junior/Senior High School, who tied for fifth place; Princeton Community High School, placing seventh; Scottsburg High School, placing eighth; Concordia Lutheran High School, placing ninth; and Angola High School, placing tenth. Elkhart County did not have any bands in Class D compete this weekend in the state finals.
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State School Music Association’s annual Marching Band State Finals took place Saturday, bringing a total of four Elkhart County bands to Lucas Oil Stadium to play for a well-attended crowd, with NorthWood Red Regiment doing especially well, making second in its class.
In total, 40 bands competed in the final showcase of an original 168 beginning the competition season statewide.
Goshen’s own Crimson Marching Band ranked at its highest rate ever in the state competition for Class A.
“We are thrilled,” Goshen director Tom Cox said. “The band directors are just overjoyed and super proud of the kids, and we’re grateful for all the parent support.”
Placing seventh for the state finals competition, Cox said the goal was only to make it back to finals but placing seventh was a great accomplishment for his students.
“Tenth would have been great, but this is even better,” he said. “This is Class A in Indiana. The best marching bands in the country are right here. Avon, Carmel, Brownsburg, Fishers, Homestead… It’s really bumping heads with the royalty of Class A marching bands. To be considered in that group is great… In no way shape or form would we ever be disappointed. It’s been a fantastic season.”
Throughout this season, Goshen has outranked Homestead several times, with tight scores keeping the two close contenders through the season, and the ranking changes with each variation of judges.
“When somebody see your show for the first time, it’s like judging art,” he explained. “It’s different than athletics. Everybody can see the goal line, or see the ball go through the hoop. When you’re judging music, people come with their own perceptions and backgrounds — you like Monet and I like Debussy or Jackson Pollock, it’s judging art.”
There’s more from Goshen musical performances coming up soon, with BOA: Grand Nationals Finals at Lucas Oil Stadium this weekend, and a GHS Jazz Band Cafe at 7 p.m. Nov. 15.
“We don’t stop learning or playing music here when marching band’s done,” Cox added.
NorthWood High School’s Red Regiment outranked bands in other classes and many in their own, placing second overall in Class C.
“Red Regiment had a fantastic weekend performing at state finals,” said NorthWood director Eric Criss.
It’s the second year in a row of the NorthWood Red Regiment being named runner-up champion for ISSMA Class C state finals, and Criss says it was the best performance of the season.
“We are excited to be named State Champion Runner-Up for the second consecutive season,” he said.
Along with them in Class C was the Fairfield Marching Pride, who tied for fifth place with Northwestern High School. Fairfield’s director Mykayla Roskos-Neilson was unavailable for comment at the time of publication.
In a shocking turn of events, Concord placed lower than would normally be expected based on this season’s prior competitions.
“I’m somewhat disappointed, but I’m not disappointed in the kids, and I don’t feel like we were cheated or anything like that,” said Spradling. “It’s just the nature of the beast when you go into a contest like this and you have six judges and it’s all based on opinions and ideas of what they think is the ultimate show. You just do what you can and hope for the best and we had a great season and the final placing doesn’t spoil a great season.”
The Concord Marching Minutemen placed sixth overall in the Class B state finals despite winner every contest they attend in Class B all season, and placing third at semi-state.
“When we were done performing and also after the results were announced, there was a lot of wet eyes and a little bit of sadness and to me that just reflects that they put all their heart into it and did the best they could and were totally invested in doing the best they could and to me that’s ultimately why we’re doing all of this — trying to get kids to participate in something where they can invest themselves and go for excellence, and that’s what our kids did,” Spradling said.
Last year, the band was sixth in the semi-state competition and fourth in state finals.
“You just go into it knowing that things can happen and sometimes it can be things that you don’t expect,” he added. “You just never know and the hardest part is explaining it to the kids. All I can do is explain it to them, the great season we’ve had and I told them yesterday that I’m super proud of them.”
Spradling said he’s also proud of his community, staff, and administration who support them, adding that by the time they got down to state, nearly 2,000 people in the Dunlap community had invested in the band.
“It’s something that is missing sometimes from a lot of communities, that community spirit so it’s really an honor to be a part of that,” he said. “We’re super proud of our kids. They worked hard all season and never gave up once. This year, our students were as strong as they’ve ever been.”
Concord High School’s last marching band performance will be at the Hollywood Christmas Parade Nov. 27.
Bands that attended the final state competition in Class A were Carmel High School, who received first place; Avon High School, placing second; Fishers High School, placing third; Brownsburg High School, placing fourth; Castle High School, placing fifth; Homestead High School, placing sixth; Goshen High School, placing seventh; Carroll High School, placing eighth; Lawrence North and Central High Schools; Center Grove High School, placing tenth.
Bands that attended the final state competition in Class B were Jasper High School, who received first place; Northview High School, placing second; Greenfield-Central High School, placing third; Greenwood Community High School placing fourth; North High School, placing fifth; Concord Community High School, placing sixth, Pendleton Heights High School, placing seventh; North Side High School, placing eighth; F.J. Reitz High School, placing ninth; and Munster High School, placing tenth.
Bands that attended the final state competition in Class C were Edgewood High school, who received first place; NorthWood High School, placing second, Western High School, placing third; Lincoln High School, placing fourth; Northwestern High School and Fairfield Junior/Senior High School, who tied for fifth place; Princeton Community High School, placing seventh; Scottsburg High School, placing eighth; Concordia Lutheran High School, placing ninth; and Angola High School, placing tenth.
Elkhart County did not have any bands in Class D compete this weekend in the state finals.