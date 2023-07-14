Goshen, IN (46526)

Today

Sunny skies this morning. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing during the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 86F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.