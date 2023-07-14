GOSHEN — A nonprofit organization based in Elkhart County, with roots in China, now has a new distribution center in Goshen.
Deb Alwine is the distribution coordinator and community liaison for the Starfish Project. She was on hand Thursday for the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the project’s new distribution center at 1010 Eisenhower Drive.
“They had been in downtown Elkhart and then they moved to downtown Goshen, and we outgrew that space,” Alwine said. “View Rail has donated this space to help us.”
The project is dedicated to helping women who have been victims of human trafficking, as well as offering women holistic care programs with vocational training, health care, shelter and counseling, according to their 2022 Annual Report.
The program is funded by jewelry product sales: earrings, rings, bracelets, necklaces and the new bridal line, variety of gift sets, which can include written gift cards. Orders can be placed online.
“It comes from our team in Asia,” Alwine said. “They ship it over.”
Goshen resident Jenny McGee is Starfish’s CEO and founder. While studying at Bethel, she took part in a study abroad program in China, which was her inspiration to start the project that now has two offices in East Asia.
“The distribution center is really kind of the foundation for us being able to do our sales,” McGee said at Thursday’s event.
Employing more than 180 women, the project has helped a number of women become managers, accountants, graphic designers and photographers, and remains in operation despite being impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic as a result of lockdowns and quarantines.
Project hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and they are closed on weekends. To learn more or to place online orders, visit www.starfish.com or visit the project on Facebook.