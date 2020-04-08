Dear readers:
Our commitment to provide the Goshen community with accurate and timely information during the coronavirus health emergency has been widely appreciated as a vital public service — and for that we are thankful.
However, the sudden loss of advertising revenue has added to the economic headwinds already facing the newspaper industry, causing us to restructure our resources so we can continue to be the reliable and primary source for local news and sports in the future.
Effective April 13, The Goshen News will begin a five-day-a-week publishing schedule by discontinuing the Tuesday newspaper. We will continue publication and delivery to subscribers and single-copy outlets on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
As a newspaper subscriber, you will still have access to our complete local news, features and sports content on our website (www.goshennews.com) and mobile phone app on Tuesday as well as every other day of the week. If you need assistance to activate your digital subscription or add our mobile app, please call 574-533-2151, ext. 240347 or ext. 240303.
Readership changes, newsprint prices, print production expenses and delivery costs have resulted in many community newspapers publishing fewer days of the week to remain economically healthy.
The virus crisis has had a significant impact on The Goshen News because most of our revenue comes from local businesses, which are also suffering at this difficult time.
Thank you for supporting our local journalism. It matters now more than ever. And please email me at tricia.johnston@goshennews.com if you have questions regarding our restructuring.
Be well and be safe.
Publisher Tricia Johnston
