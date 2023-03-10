Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana... Ohio...Michigan... Saint Joseph River Ohio near Newville affecting Allen IN, De Kalb and Defiance Counties. Tiffin River at Stryker affecting Defiance, Williams and Fulton OH Counties. North Branch Elkhart River at Cosperville affecting Noble County. Saint Joseph River Michigan at Three Rivers affecting Elkhart, St. Joseph MI and Branch Counties. .Recent rainfall has led to rises on area rivers over the past few days. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Never drive vehicles through flooded areas. The water may be too deep to allow safe passage. Never allow children to play in or near flood waters. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or local media for further statements and updated forecasts. Detailed river forecasts and additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iwx under Rivers and Lakes. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Saint Joseph River Michigan at Three Rivers. * WHEN...Until tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 7.0 feet, Expect minor flooding of the Scidmore Park picnic facilities in Three Rivers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:45 AM EST Friday the stage was 7.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:45 AM EST Friday was 7.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this evening and continue falling to 5.7 feet Friday morning. - Flood stage is 7.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&