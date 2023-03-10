Water is a dominant force.
Over the past couple weeks we have been reminded how forceful it can be as the Elkhart River and its tributaries in Goshen have risen and receded several times in the wake of major rain and snow events. Fortunately, we have only experienced minor flooding thus far, with water only spilling into the lowest portions of our floodplains — spaces occupied primarily by public park land, such as Rogers Park, Abshire Park, Shanklin Park, and Mullet Park.
Minor though its been, this flooding certainly brings back images from the historic flooding five years ago, in 2018. That flood also happened at the end of February. That flood also was caused by a warm-up coinciding with heavy rain throughout the Elkhart River watershed.
The major difference between 2018 and 2023 is that five years ago the temperatures had been quite cold prior to the warm up, with frost in the ground, and several inches of snow above; rain on top of melting snow, on top of frozen ground meant that water had no where to go. Luckily for us, this year the ground hasn’t been frozen, and much precipitation has been able to infiltrate. Even so, by now the soil is quite saturated, leading to flood.
In Goshen, our floodplains have done amazing work for us. They always do. Centuries, if not millennia, of water flow have formed the floodplains along our waterways, and are the natural overflow when volume exceeds the river and streambeds.
The floodplain forests along the Elkhart River from the dam to Rogers Park have filled with water, exactly as they should. Several times over the past two weeks I’ve walked in the waterlogged forest — well, mostly at the waterlogged edge — to see how high the water has risen, and also just to observe.
It may be obvious, but one of the great values of the floodplain, and maybe especially when the floodplain is filled with trees, is that the floodwaters are very still. As I’ve walked in the woods, I’ve tried to pay attention to where the flow of the water becomes perceptible. I don’t have any good way to make precise measurements, but the current appears to be pretty limited to the immediate area of the actual riverbed.
The slowed flood water causes much less erosion and erosion-related damage than fast-moving water. A broad, and functioning floodplain — free of development or property of value — helps the entire floodway to slow down, creating less havoc.
Another thing which I’m always impressed by when we have flooding is how broad the floodplain is. As I write, there is water in the floodplain from the east edge of the Junior High School (bottom of the hill) to portions of forest just west of the millrace, a breadth nearly half a mile wide. The floodplain narrows at different points as it moves north into town, and also widens again.
The wide feature of the floodplain is crucial in that it allows the water to spread out, part of why the flow is dissipated. Spreading the floodwater out — as opposed to hemming it in with levees and dikes — reduces the over all rise of the river — which directly benefits everyone downriver. The wide, flat nature of the floodplain also gives greater opportunity for infiltration to occur, further absorbing excess water before it moves lower into the watershed.
As I’ve learned from others who study stormwater and flood management, “slow it down, spread it out, soak it in” are the essentials for dealing with flood events. Wherever the land’s natural ability to do those things (such as in a floodplain) is compromised, there are likely to be adverse effects.
The floodplains within and upstream of Goshen are extremely valuable to us. They require the least amount of engineering to either create or maintain, with the exception of development which has encroached. And they lay within the natural course of flowing water, having been crafted over a long history, so their performance is very reliable.
The Indiana Climate Change Impact Assessment from Purdue University projects increasing precipitation in Northern Indiana over the coming decades (https://ag.purdue.edu/indianaclimate/indiana-climate-report). The projections show this increase to be most dramatic during the late-winter and early-spring months — like right now — which indicates a correlating increase in potential flood events.
With this in mind, as well as our current minor flooding, the city will be hosting an open-house Public Flood Awareness meeting Thursday, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., at Schrock Pavilion, Shanklin Park. This will be a drop-in event to talk with representatives from various City departments about flood issues, as well as with some other county and regional organizations, including information about the Lower Elkhart River Project. Food will be provided.
Please join us to learn more about flood issues in Goshen and the wider county.