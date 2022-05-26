GOSHEN — Goshen native Ethan Setiawan and his band’s first album is set to release this Friday.
The acoustic string band features a group of four uniquely trained musicians, from various traditions ranging from bluegrass to Celtic. Corner House’s new album, “How Beautiful It’s Been,” has been in the works since before 2020, when the pandemic pushed their recording schedule back.
“It’s hard to fit us into one mold,” Setiawan said when trying to explain the band. We’re coming from a lot of different places,”
There’s songwriter and guitarist Ethan Hawkins, there’s Louise Bichan, a fiddle player from Scotland; on cello is Casey Murray, who comes from the contra dance scene.
“All that stuff is kind of blended in with this beautiful contemporary songwriting that our guitarist, who is a great songwriter, writes.”
Setiawan, as the band’s bluegrass mandolinist, also has his own unique skillset in the string music world. His first instrument was actually the cello. As a homeschooled student, he learned through private lessons at the Community School of the Arts at Goshen College.
“I love the scene. I love the city,” he said. “The arts scene in the downtown is really kind of astounding for a city the size of Goshen. It’s a really beautiful scene.”
At the Berklee College of Music in Boston, he met the string musicians that would eventually come together to form Corner House.
“For this band, it’s been a long time coming,” he said.
The band began in Boston in 2017 as a trio.
“Louise and Ethan Hawkins and I were all living in the same house — this big house of musicians in Brighton, Mass.,” Setiawan said. “You know, a bunch of musicians in a house, there’s a lot of opportunity to play together just for fun, just casually. This grouping, this pairing, had a lot of potential, I thought — we all thought.”
The trio tracked their first EP and began touring Scotland.
“I was playing a little bit of cello on this tour and we kind of thought, ‘You know, it would be nice to have a fourth person in this band and cello would be a great fit.’”
All three instrumentalist remembered their Bostonian musical friend Murray, and they asked her to join them before making their second EP and beginning another tour. Murray joined the band in 2018. Their full-length record was supposed to be recorded in 2020 but they weren’t able to so they recorded a third EP instead that was released in 2021.
“We’ve done a couple EPs before this full-length record and they’ve always been kind of homegrown,” Setiawan said. “We recorded them ourselves and kept it really self-contained. For this record we went in and hired a producer, this great harp player, Maeve Gilchrist. Working with her was really great. She’s been a teacher and an influence to all of us, and we went to this great studio in the Hudson Valley of New York, recording with the great recording engineer Eli Crews, and it was just a great experience.”
Setiawan recalled the experience fondly.
“It’s one of those studios that’s a converted house, so you’re able to go there and there’s rooms to sleep in and it’s very immersive,” he said. “You’re just out there in the woods in the middle of New York and it can be a very focused environment just to sit there and make a record. It’s my favorite,” he said. “The experience of recording it with a good producer and a great engineer, it really helps the band actually play together and figure out how to be a band.”
For the album, they also collaborated with bassist Viktor Krauss and drummer Jordan Perlson. Files were actually sent to them to be recorded and mixed.
“It all functions cohesively I think with these instrumentals providing segues and bridges between songs on the record,” Setiawan said.
The album, which features nine songs, has music written by all four bandmates and collaborations by several as well. All but one song on the album is written by members of the band, whose members are not new to the process. Setiawan and Bichen both have solo albums, and Hawkins is currently working on one to be released this year, while Murray continues to participate in several bands.
“It’s a collection of music that I’m really proud of,” he said. “We’re putting our best food forward I think.”
For more information on Corner House, visit them online at www.cornerhouseband.com.