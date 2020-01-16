Write what you know.
It was the guiding adage for Goshen native Jordon Hodges in crafting his newest film, “The Shade Shepherd,” a 100-minute chronicle of two brothers trekking toward the Canadian border with Johnny Law in tow.
Set in the late ’80s, Hodges, as psychiatrist Jack Ables, leads junkie brother Pike, played by Randy Spence, in a northbound escape of a murder charge after the troubled Pike is believed to have killed someone in a blackout haze.
The period film’s Indiana premiere will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday at AMC South Bend 16, 450 W. Chippewa Ave. A red carpet will welcome attendees, with a question-and-answer session featuring cast and crew to follow.
Partially filmed in the sylvan scape of LaGrange County and other regional locales, the decision to shoot “The Shade Shepherd” in northern Indiana was less about budgetary incentives from the state (there were none) and more about entering familiar territory, Hodges said.
“It was more about the access. People are very excited to lend their area or location of 1980s car or whatever here,” the 2005 Northridge High School graduate said, adding LaGrange County’s Riegsecker family, of Blue Gate note, allowed filming on their land.
“I’m from here, and you kinda write what you know. I’m from the area, I wrote it for the area, I know how people talk here, you know. So the film was just kinda meant to be here. So at the state level, no, but (creative liaison company) Film Indiana was very supportive of us as far as helping us get the word out there.”
Hodges, the film’s co-star, co-wrote the screenplay with director Chris Faulisi and also serves as producer, each a separate “chapter,” as he called it, in the roughly three-year creative process.
“I feel like if someone would sit you down and say, ‘This is all you’re going to have to do to get this movie made over the next several years,’ it would scare you away. So I try not to think about it at the get-go. I just love storytelling; that’s really what it’s about,” he said.
“You start as a writer, and that’s its own entity, right? It’s like you’re writing a book with somebody, and you feel very proud that you get that 110 pages or whatever — ‘Hey, I have this story that’s totally out of our mind’ — and that’s an accomplishment. And then it’s the accomplishment of, OK, can we raise the money to get it made? So that’s its own entity. So it’s like there all chapters. … Then you actually shoot the thing. That’s what I love most.”
Other local faces also make appearances onscreen, including casting director Carrie Lee Bland Kendall of Goshen, Justin Riegsecker and WSBT’s Ed Ernstes, among others.
Filmed over about 23 days, “The Shade Shepherd” is Hodges second work as writer-producer after 2014’s “Sand Castles.” His decision to set the story in the ’80s spawned from a desire to produce a more compelling chase and challenges.
“… This is an adventure film about two brothers on the run. We started writing it and running into problems with technology, like, do they have cellphones? Could they be tracked? He wants to call his wife; what, is he going to send her a text? That’s no fun onscreen, so let’s find a payphone,” he said.
Chicago composer Jonny Mendez scored “The Shade Shepherd” primarily with an arsenal of synthesizers, Hodges said, attempting to transmit tones of the time, a decade with the likes of musician-director John Carpenter layering gritty, ominous sonic textures beneath imagery.
Replicating the period visually proved to be tricky, he noted.
“Once you throw a period in there, man, everything changes,” he said. “You can’t show a car, a trashcan. A lot of the process was just visual effects, removing things.”
Plans call for a national release and distribution sometime in late 2020, Hodges said, a chance for audiences to witness the local creative’s onscreen evolution.
“I think ultimately, it’s about becoming a better storyteller, keeping things a little more simple, trusting the director. I think as you go, as you get better and better and writing, you’re able to capture the subtlety of the human condition better,” he said.
“I’m learning more about letting the audience do more for you. Everything doesn’t have to be spelled out in dialogue. When we first edited ‘The Shade Shepherd,’ it was three and a half hours long. Of course, it’s 100 minutes now. You start realizing, hey, we don’t need this whole back-and-forth scene. Just the way my character is looking at his brother, you kinda get it; the audience puts their own projection on it. And it’s a lot stronger because of that.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.