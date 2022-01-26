A Goshen native, his girlfriend and their dog were killed in an avalanche January 8 in Colorado.
Drake Oversen, 34, and Hannah Nash, 25, of Colorado Springs, and their dog Valerie were out snowshoeing when an avalanche hit them near the Hoosier Pass area of North Star Mountain.
According to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, Oversen had plans to meet friends in Colorado Springs for a day of skiing at Breckenridge on January 9. His friends said they did not get replies to their text messages on January 8 and Oversen did not show up to the meeting the morning of January 9.
Friends of both Oversen and Nash checked with each other and none had heard from the pair, the report reads. With location sharing, Nash’s sister was able to locate Nash’s cell phone near Hoosier Pass. The friends then alerted authorities.
Authorities then suggested that Oversen’s friends look for his car at trailheads near Hoosier Pass, according to the report. His friends found the car and an organized search began. While a Summit County Sheriff’s deputy was en route to the trailhead, the officer saw a large avalanche northwest of the pass, according to the report. A Flight for Life helicopter flew over the avalanche and the crew saw tracks going into the avalanche debris but not coming out, the report reads.
A rescue team including a dog located the Oversen, Nash and their dog at about 3 p.m. January 9.
Oversen, a graduate of Goshen High School, was a dentist at Mountain Vista Dental in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
According to his professional profile, Dr. Oversen was born in Racine, Wisconsin, and raised in Goshen.
“Growing up, he was actively involved in sports and academics, the latter of which landed him scholarship money to help fund his two BS degrees: one in Biology with an emphasis in Chemistry and another in Psychology,” his profile reads. “After college at Indiana University in Bloomington, he moved home and worked as a social worker for two years prior to attending Indiana University School of Dentistry in Indianapolis.
“His dentistry career started in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on Fort Carson as he served as a captain in the Army honing his techniques, learning how to use same-day CAD/CAM crown technology, and organizing annual events such as the Dental Health Education Month visits with the elementary schools on Fort Carson and the Veterans Day Appreciation event which the Army and Air Force worked together on to provide free dental screenings.”
Oversen was a member of the American Dental Association, the Colorado Dental Association, the Colorado Springs Dental Society, and the Seattle Study Club of Southern Colorado.
His profile revealed that he enjoyed being active and exploring Colorado, including hiking, biking, camping, skiing, snow shoeing and rock climbing.
His profile also said that he was is in the process of fixing up his first home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.