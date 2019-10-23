ELKHART — Six-time Grammy winners rarely walk into Reneé Adkins’ workplace.
An employee of Elkhart’s Four Points by Sheraton hotel, Adkins, a longtime vocalist and violinist, knew Dionne Warwick’s crew had booked a block of rooms for her Oct. 4 concert at the Lerner Theatre.
The night before the performance, Warwick’s entourage checked in sans singer, who’d arrive the following day.
“When they checked in, I told them, joking — mostly joking — ‘Hey, if you guys need a violinist in your band, hit me up. I got you,’” Adkins recalled.
What they did have was an offer — a free ticket to witness 78-year-old Warwick take the stage.
Scoop the ticket and skip her daughter’s first choir concert?
The single mother of four could not.
“I couldn’t make it and I felt really bad,” the Goshen native said.
Working at the hotel the following morning, Adkins encountered Warwick in a late-checkout moment.
“Everyone else had gone, and it’s just me hanging out in the lobby with Dionne Warwick, drinking coffee, talking about music and everything,” she said.
Adkins’ apology for missing the concert was met with a second offer from Warwick’s team: the tour was traveling east to Angola next and someone needed to fill a second-row seat. With no commitments, Adkins made the show, where she was spotlighted mid-performance, she said, and Warwick thanked her from the stage for the hotel hospitality to crowd applause.
Following the show, she was invited to the venue’s green room by a member of Warwick’s crew.
“We’re hanging out after the show, and someone said, ‘Didn’t you say you play an instrument?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, I play violin. Remember? I’m going out on tour with you guys. You asked me about that,’” she joked. “They’re like, ‘Can you be at Caesar’s Palace on New Year’s Eve?’”
Warwick’s team explained the show was to be tweaked for Dec. 31 and a violin could be a fine fit.
“No idea how I’m going to be there,” 39-year-old Adkins admitted, tossing around the idea of a GoFundMe campaign or a potential benefit concert to help offset travel costs. “It’s crazy.”
‘A VERY TALENTED STUDENT’
Beginning in fifth grade, Adkins’ musical development was fostered, in part, by former Goshen Community Schools Orchestra Director Brian Kirk, a lauded educator now retired and residing in Wilmington, North Carolina.
“I wasn’t able to start with the other fifth-graders when they started,” Adkins said, explaining her single mother — “absolutely the most incredible woman in my world and most important part of my childhood” — struggled to purchase a proper violin. “I had to wait to be able to afford an instrument.”
Kirk took action, recognizing the budding ability in Adkins.
“She was a very talented student in music,” Kirk said by phone. “She also sings. When she started out on the violin, the biggest thing was her family didn’t have a lot of money, and then getting an instrument and a bow and stuff like that was difficult — and also getting private lessons, which was necessary, I think. But she was talented, naturally talented. So I worked with the orchestra parents, and we set up a fund to pay a private teacher for her as well as what we did in school and we made sure she had a good violin and bow.”
For Adkins, it was “a game changer.”
“He saw potential in me and he offered for free to come to Chamberlain (Elementary) after school about three times a week and he would work one-on-one with me for free to get caught up," she said.
“That changed my life.”
Adkins would ascend through the Goshen High School orchestra, seated beside cellist Jenny Kaericher, violist Angela Heacock and violinist Jesse Stoltzfus in the Crimson Quartet, a collective that contributed to some of the 250-300 wedding gigs Adkins estimates she’s played. Her high school’s orchestra would also go on to snag fourth in the state her senior year under the baton of Kirk’s successor Susan Ellington.
“Only once did a wedding not go through,” she recalled, laughing. “The bride did not show, or left — she just never came out.”
Like the string players aboard a doomed RMS Titanic, the group played on to keep the calm.
“The entire wedding party came out, and it was literally like you see in the movies. … We just kept playing, kept repeating,” she said, adding notes faded and instruments were packed as bodies began exiting the church.
Also a standout student-athlete in track and field, Adkins was offered an athletic scholarship to Goshen College for shot put, discus and hammer throw.
“I always knew I wanted to be a music teacher,” she said, having majored in voice performance and music education.
“My sophomore year, I got to do some fieldwork in the classroom and I hated it. I hated it. Like, I don’t like kids at all. I kinda panicked. I didn’t have a backup plan. I knew that’s what I wanted to do always, and it just kinda hit me — this is not gonna work and it’s awful.”
Adkins left GC her sophomore year, without a return to the collegiate setting. Her focus these days centers mostly on her motherly role, raising her children — Aysia, 15; Amarii, 13; Tariq, 11; and Aviana, 7 —and taking gigs as they come, including a slot at the 2020 Elkhart Jazz Festival, where Adkins will be backed by her violinist daughter and Aysia’s two friends.
Before that, a likely memorable leap into the new year.
“I’m glad to hear she’s using her gift,” Kirk said of his former student. “I always thought she was a very talented person but also a very good person.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.