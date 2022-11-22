GOSHEN — On Thursday the Goshen Moose Lodge 836, 388 Johnston St., will host a free community Thanksgiving dinner from 1 to 4 p.m.
Usually a private club, the dinner is open to the public and Moose Lodge Administrator Amanda O’Dell says more public events are in the works.
“There’s a need in the community and we want to fill the need,” she explained.
A nonprofit organization, Moose International’s mission statement indicates that they’re dedicated to helping the community, and the local club’s support of youth sports and the Boys & Girls Club show the same, but O’Dell said the club has gotten a bad rap in years past that she is hoping to change in her new position.
“I think in years past, the Moose has had a bad reputation,” O’Dell said. “We’ve had a stigmatic attached to them. I’m very passionate about getting us back into the community and in a positive light. We are not just a bar. Yes, we have a bar, but that’s not what we’re about.”
Last month, they held a trunk-or-treat and carnival for the community, this month, they held a Veteran’s Day luncheon, and next month, the lodge will host a Breakfast with Santa event. The first hour of the breakfast will be sensory-friendly.
“We’re more than happy to fill that need,” O’Dell said. “If we can help, we will.”
They’re also participating in Adopt-A-Family this year.
The Moose Lodge is still not open to the public without membership during most times of year, but they’re hoping to have more and more activities that can allow the public to come in and help them support the community.
“We’re getting more and more things open to the community,” she added. “We want to bring (the community) in.”
The menu for Thanksgiving day will consist of a variety of Thanksgiving staples including turkey, ham, green bean casserole, sweet potato casserole, macaroni and cheese, corn, potatoes, rolls, salad, stuffing, and a host of desserts.