GOSHEN — The Goshen and Middlebury school districts this week announced decisions to implement district-wide masking requirements for all students and staff in response to a recent executive order issued by Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb.
The executive order, issued Sept. 1, outlines several directives aimed at helping manage the spread of COVID-19 in the state, two of which are directly connected to schools.
According to the order, which is set to expire. Sept. 30, the directives will allow for schools and day cares to modify quarantine provisions if the facilities adhere to the following orders and guidance set by the Indiana Department of Health:
• Schools and day cares that have mask requirements that are consistently followed throughout the day do not have to quarantine students, teachers and staff who are close contacts and aren’t showing symptoms of COVID-19
• Schools and day cares must continue to contact trace by notifying their local health department as well as parents, teachers and staff who were in close contact.
To view the full executive order, visit https://www.in.gov/gov/files/Executive-Order-21-24-Health-Based-Provisions-Continued.pdf.
GOSHEN SCHOOLS
In an update sent out to parents Wednesday afternoon, it was announced that Goshen Community Schools would be implementing a mask requirement for all K-12 students, staff and visitors beginning Thursday, Sept. 9, in accordance with Holcomb’s executive order.
The update notes that the expanded mask requirement will remain in place through Sept. 30, at which time the GCS mask requirement will be reevaluated.
“This new requirement will start tomorrow, 09/09, and will place Goshen Community Schools in compliance with Gov. Holcomb’s recent executive order,” GCS Superintendent Steven Hope said of the expanded mask requirement in an email Wednesday afternoon. “Our hope is that this added level of mitigation will protect in-person instruction.”
MIDDLEBURY SCHOOLS
On Tuesday, members of the Middlebury school board also voted to institute a district-wide mask requirement for all students and staff effective Wednesday in response to Holcomb’s executive order.
In an announcement posted to YouTube Tuesday night, Middlebury Community Schools Superintendent Jayson Snyder outlined the reasons for the decision to implement the masking requirement.
“Based on this executive order, and the protocols set forth by the Indiana Department of Health, if a school district remains mask optional, as we have been thus far, we would be required to have all unvaccinated students who are identified as close contacts quarantine at home for a minimum of 10 to 14 days, understanding that the intentional failure to comply with these orders would be considered a Class B misdemeanor, with each day of noncompliance considered a separate offense,” Snyder said in the video. “Currently within our school district, we have hundreds of students and numerous staff members identified as close contacts who, based on our original plan, are attending school wearing a mask. But these new orders no longer allow for that practice.
“Simply put, based on these new orders, if we were to remain mask optional, hundreds of Middlebury Community Schools students would continue to be identified as unvaccinated close contacts, and would need to be sent home from school for 10 to 14 days, and also prohibited from participating in extracurricular activities,” he added. “The only way for us to avoid hundreds of students, and numerous employees, from being removed from school or employment for two weeks at a time every time they’re identified as a close contact is for the Middlebury Community Schools board to temporarily adopt a mask requirement.”
Doing so, Snyder said, means the school district will not need to send home hundreds of new close contacts each week, and all healthy students will be able to attend school and participate fully in extracurricular activities.
“It is our understanding that these orders allow for some flexibility for students to have socially distanced mask breaks in classrooms, and also mask breaks during classes like band, choir, physical education and during lunch in the cafeteria,” he noted. “Students will also not need to wear masks during outside activities like recess and extracurriculars. It is also our understanding that these orders to do not apply to participants or observers during all outdoor extracurricular activities. And for that reason, we can choose for masks to remain optional for students while they participate in sporting events, and also masks can be optional for observers if the activity happens to be outside.”
Snyder concludes the video by noting that the decision to implement the masking requirement was not an easy one for the district’s leadership, but the governor’s executive order left them little choice.
“The administration and the board of school trustees must work to observe these orders while also making decisions to serve students, and we believe we can best serve our students and this community when all students are permitted to attend school every day,” he said. “We appreciate your understanding and your support during these challenging times. We live in an absolutely wonderful community, and we remain stronger when we all work together to support the students we serve.”
To view the full video, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EgcIttLoYtw.
