GOSHEN — A Goshen author will be signing his book recalling stories growing up in Goshen at Fables Bookstore, 215 S. Main St., during April’s First Friday.
Leland Miller, author of “Shared Traumas and Other Delights: Growing up Mennonite in the Days of Ike,” self-published his book in 2022.
“I really wanted other people to experience what I had experienced,” Miller said. “That was the driving force behind publishing it. I’m not by any means going to make a living as an author… I’ve learned that I like to write and I have other ideas that I’d like to put down on paper. Now, being a published author is a totally different thing, a successfully published author. I will continue to write and if I consider it worthy of publication I’ll do that but I’m not pursuing this as my career.”
Being an author was never really Miller’s intent. In fact, the collection of short stories started out as a wedding gift for his daughter over 20 years ago.
“I turned out to be about 22 years too late for that,” he said
He’d written down a few stories that he felt proud of, so he decided to peruse the caverns of his mind for more stories of his youth to share with the bride.
“That’s when I discovered that I really couldn’t write,” he joked. “It was wooden and awkward and I had a lot to learn.”
Miller was born in the little white-framed hospital on Fifth Street in Goshen in 1945 and lived the majority of his early life in town, graduating from Goshen College with a degree in Chemistry in 1967. He spent a year in Florida as a child but found himself right back in town until he finally moved away for graduate school and stayed away for jobs across the country until 2015 when he moved back to help his mother as she aged.
With a father that was raised Amish but never joined the church, he retained an Amish grandmother and family members, while he and his parents attended East Goshen Mennonite Church, and worked for Kline’s and Snyder’s Men’s Shop for a time.
“I grew up with feet in both worlds,” he explained. “I could move in and out of that world at will, which I later learned was a somewhat unique ability.”
The book tells stories of his life from birth through sixth grade. All the people (save one) and locations in the book are real; he names Goshen families including Berkeys, Bontragers, and Yoders, and recognizable locations from the era such as Hettrick’s field, Rogers Park, Chamberlain Elementary School, and Kercher’s Apple Orchard.
The book is a short window into Miller’s life, as well as a glimpse into the city’s past.
Being an engineer, Miller took an analytical approach to his writing: He made a spreadsheet.
“Really, the ‘ah-ha’ moment was remembering that in high school I was known as the guy with a million stories,” he said. “I had a joke for any occasion, and I could tell stories.”
Miller learned that telling a story is different than writing a story — inflection, accents, and gestures have to be written to be interpreted. When he began to feel confident, he’d have his sister read the stories as they came, and it was her idea to have them published.
Since, 20 years later, he still only had 12 people he wanted to have the book, he planned to just bind the books himself but learned that, too, was a difficult process. He found Kindle Direct Publishing, an on-demand publishing company, and decided to pursue that avenue instead, and found that other people really enjoyed it.
Miller will be on-site at Fables Bookstore’s “Meet the Authors” event from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday for a book signing of his book, along with local poet Victoria Lauren, hose newest poetry compendium, Promise of Poison, is now out.
Fables will also donate 10% of any purchase made on First Friday to The Window. They are one of many local businesses donating proceeds to area nonprofits during Spring into Action for April First Fridays.
Other businesses donating 10% of their First Fridays sales include Common Spirits (Ryan’s Place), Constant Spring (Goshen High School Orchestra Boosters), Cressy & Everett (The Post), Electric Brew (Trees For Goshen), Fables Books (The Window), Found (Center for Healing and Hope), Giving Tree Massage (Goshen Theater), GoDance Studio (LaCasa of Elkhart County), Goshen Brewing Company (Art House), The Green Bee (Goshen Farmers Market), I M SHE (First In Chaplain Crisis Response Team), Ignition Music Garage (CAPS), The Imagination Spot (ADEC), Maple City Market (River Bend Film Festival), The Nut Shoppe (Goshen Hospital Auxillary), Shirley’s Gourmet Popcorn (Crossing Educational Center), Soapy Gnome (Maple City Health Care Center), South Side Soda Shop (Goshen Stars Soccer Club), The Table @ 108 (Goshen Community Schools Foundation), and Venturi (Friends of the Pumpkinvine).
In addition, businesses open late will also be providing sales throughout the city.
Maple City Market, 314 S. Main St., will offer 20% off seeds with the purchase of a seed packet from Seed Savers Exchange: a nonprofit dedicated to protecting biodiversity and preserving heirloom seed varieties.
Twisted Britches Boutique, 213 S. Main St., will be offering hair tinsels for all ages for $5 per color.
Ignition Music Garage, 120 E. Washington St., is holding a drawing giveaway to win two tickets to the upcoming show, “The Wailers” May 25. No purchase is necessary to win.
The Imagination Spot, 111 E. Washington St., will host a Spring Critters First Friday Craft from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Kids will get to create a colorful critter, such as a ladybug, butterfly, and more.
Fables Books, 215 South Main St., will host a create/color-your-own-bookmark to celebrate families and reading with Triple P and Horizon Education Alliance.
Goshen Historical Society and Museum 124 S. Main St., Ida M. Short will present a printing demonstration using original Kunred Farm (floral) printing blocks by making greeting cards from 5 to 8 p.m.The historical downtown Police Booth will be open, as well as the second floor of the museum, for tours.
Green Oaks of Goshen, 211 1/2 S. Main St., will be offering an arts and craft project and letter writing. They hope that residents will come out and share their time and talents with residents. All supplies will be provided, and kids will be invited to create two works of art, one they can take home and one that they can send with a letter to a senior who may need a reason to smile. The staff of Green Oaks of Goshen will either mail or deliver these for the kids. They will also be accepting names and addresses of seniors who would appreciate receiving the gifts.
Giving Tree Massage, 125 E. Lincoln Avenue Ave., will offer mini massages at 15 minutes each for $25, with $7 from each session supporting Goshen Theater.
South Side Soda Shop, 1122 S. Main St., is serving up Lake Superior Whitefish baked in a foil packet with red-skinned potatoes, lemon, and onion. They will also feature Peel & Eat Shrimp and Fresh Oysters on the half-shell.
I M SHE, 121 S. Main St., will bring back the canceled kids’ crafts from last month: Snail Pals! From 5 to 8 p.m.
First United Methodist Church, 214 S. Fifth St., will host the Easter Bunny with a bag of treats from 6 to 8 p.m.
GoDance Studio, 113 E, Lincoln Ave., learn the basic steps and techniques of West Coast Swing from 7 to 8 p.m. with a free class. Donation will be accepted at the entrance to support LaCasa.