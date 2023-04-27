GOSHEN — Any Democrat who wants to replace Jeremy Stutsman as Goshen's mayor after his last day June 16 until his term ends Dec. 31 needs to file the paperwork before 6 p.m. Monday.
A caucus of Democratic precinct committee people will vote in Stutsman's replacement May 4. The caucus will convene at 6 p.m. at Goshen Public Library, 601 S. Fifth St., Goshen. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m.
Elkhart County Democratic Party Chairman Chad Crabtree stated in a press release that it is anticipated the caucus will be completed in no more than one hour. The meeting will be open to the public and media. The caucus will be governed by the Indiana State statute and rules of the Indiana Democratic Party.
Crabtree will be presiding.
Only precinct committee chairs representing the City of Goshen will be allowed to vote and who have either been elected or prior to 30 days of the vacancy have been appointed.
Those interested in being considered as a candidate in this caucus must complete the following two documents at the Elkhart County Clerk’s Office:
1. CEB-5 Declaration of Candidacy for vacant Local Office to be Filled by a Political Party Caucus
2. CAN-12 Statement of Economic Interest for Local and School Board Offices
Paperwork can be sent or emailed to the Chad Crabtree, Elkhart County Democratic Party PO Box 1116 Elkhart, IN 46515-1116. Emails can be sent to elkcodemchair@gmail.com. Paperwork must be received by the deadline of 6 p.m. Monday, May 1. Postmarks will not be considered.
To be eligible, candidates must fulfill all requirements per Indiana State Law and Indiana Democratic Party Rules including residency requirements.
Questions can be directed to County Chairman Chad Crabtree at 574-596-6750.