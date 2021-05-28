GOSHEN — Beginning June 7, the Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety will grow from three members to five.
Announced Thursday by the office of Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman, the board’s two new members are Barb Swartley and DeWayne Riouse.
With their appointments, Swartley and Riouse will join the board’s three current members, which include Stutsman and fellow Goshen residents Mike Landis and Mary Nichols.
According to Stutsman, his hope is that the increase in members will lead to more transparency and ensure that more viewpoints are represented.
“I’m always looking for ways to involve residents with the inner workings of city government,” Stutsman said of the change in a provided statement.
The Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety approves all spending, hires police and fire personnel, and sets city policy. State statute allows for either a three- or five-member board based on the current size of the city.
Although the state no longer requires balanced party representation on the board — a requirement in years past — Stutsman noted that he is committed to maintaining such a balance in order to ensure more voices are represented.
“I find it important to keep a fair representation of viewpoints on boards and commissions to better lead our community,” Stutsman said.
Swartley is a long-time Goshen resident. She has been a member of the Goshen Parks & Recreation Board for 11 year and is active in the community.
Riouse moved to Goshen just under five years ago. He is a manager at a local business.
According to Sharon Hernandez, communications coordinator for the city, the addition of Swartley and Riouse mark the first time in Goshen’s history that the city will have a five-member Board of Public Works and Safety.
The board meets every Monday at 2 p.m. in the city’s Council Chambers, 111 E. Jefferson St. The meetings are always open to the public.
