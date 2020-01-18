Goshen mayor, council considering renovation of City Annex Building to ease crowding at police department

GOSHEN — After tossing the idea around for nearly a decade, the city of Goshen is looking to put a plan together to renovate the second floor of the City Annex Building.
Mayor Jeremy Stutsman said the plan would cost around $1.5 to $2 million, which includes adding a working elevator to the building. Goshen residents would not see their taxes go up in order to pay for the project, he added.
Stutsman said the plan is to create more office space for the police department. Currently, the police department shares its building with the city court and City Council chambers. By renovating the second floor of the annex, this would free up space for those two offices to move out of the police department building.
“We need some more office space for our city departments,” Stutsman said. “Our city is growing, and we need more personnel to keep up with everything. Our city court and City Council chambers are in the police department right now, so there’s a great room here that we could potentially move that to.”
The Annex Building was the old Goshen High School back from 1904-1922. A big auditorium with a stage occupies most of the second floor, along with old classrooms. Stutsman envisions the City Council holding its meetings in the auditorium, with other city departments occupying the classroom spaces on the floor.
This move would mean the stage would most likely be taken out of the auditorium.
“Our current council chambers, it’s set up for a court. So, the mayor sits up higher than the council, which works fine,” Stutsman said. “I think if we were rebuilding something and doing it on our own, I’d prefer to have a large table where everyone is on the same level and discussing the issues together … I would imagine the stage would be taken out, but that’s another thing to figure out as we plan it out.”
The mayor also said that if the city were to renovate the current police department building, the project would cost up to $8 million.
“If we can spend $2 million here and give (the police department) more space that would cover them for the next 8-10 years, that would be a great savings to the community,” Stutsman said.
The third floor of the annex is where the old gym for the school once was. Stutsman said his administration doesn’t plan to renovate the third floor as of now, but it could be if more office space is needed in the future.
Stutsman said no consultants have yet been hired for the project, so the cost for renovations is still an estimate. He said there could be a definitive plan put together for the renovations by the end of the year, but it’s not a priority for the City Council.
The mayor said the project would take 2-3 years to complete. While it’s something he would like to get done during his second term as mayor, renovating the City Annex Building is not Stutsman’s top priority.
“I think my goals definitely suit more around getting our infrastructure in a better position and working on some neighborhood issues, sidewalks, that type of stuff,” Stutsman said. “But this is definitely something that — it’s up there, but it’s not the number one goal.”