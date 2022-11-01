GOSHEN — In celebration of the Goshen High School Crimson Marching Band going to ISSMA State Marching Band Finals for the first time since 2015, the band is hosting a free performance of their show for the community at 8:30 p.m. Thursday at Foreman Field, on the GHS campus.
The Crimson Marching Band’s show is entitled, “City Lights,” and it features songs “Sensemaya” by Silvestre Revueltas, “Red Cape Tango” by Michael Daugherty and “Urban Dances” by Erik Morales. The runtime is about eight minutes.
The band will perform the number for the Class A state finals Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis at 9 p.m. Alongside them will be the NorthWood Red Regiment at 10:15 a.m., Fairfield Marching Pride at 12:15 p.m., both in Class C; and Concord Marching Minutemen at 2:05 p.m. in Class B.
Tickets for the ISSMA State Marching Band State Finals are available online at Ticket Master.
In addition, Energy Well, 121-A2, W. Washington St., Goshen, is offering specials in support of each of the bands attending the state championship competition.
They’ll have dedicated custom smoothie flavors and iced drinks for each school from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Thursday, and 10% of the proceeds from those drinks will support snacks for the students on their trip.