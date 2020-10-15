GOSHEN — A Goshen man who was shot by a police officer nearly two years ago was sentenced to house arrest as expected for that case and another case. But the term is on hold while he’s in jail following another encounter with local police a month ago.
Joshua Perry, 36, appeared in Elkhart County Circuit Court for a hearing Thursday, a couple months after he pleaded guilty in a several cases. He admitted to a Level 5 felony charge of possession of methamphetamine in a case from March 2019, and a Level 6 felony count of resisting law enforcement in another case.
Perry was sentenced to four years of home detention through Michiana Community Correction and a year of probation in the meth case, as well as essentially jail time already served in the resisting case.
He was charged in the latter case after he was shot and injured by Goshen police Lt. Michael McCormack at the end of a police pursuit in downtown Goshen in January 2019. A grand jury later reached a “no bill” verdict in the situation, and McCormack was not charged.
After pleading guilty, and while waiting for his sentencing date, Perry was arrested again on allegations he fled from Goshen police as he rode a bike.
Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Patrick Grimmer sought to halt the sentencing, arguing the plea became invalid as a result of Perry’s arrest and that MCC might not accept him into its program while he faces a new case.
Perry’s attorney disagreed. And Circuit Court Judge Michael Christofeno pointed out that by law he didn’t think he could cancel the plea since he’d already accepted the agreement and convicted Perry. He also noted there’s a possibility Perry could be found not guilty in the new case.
On the other hand, before sentencing Perry, Christofeno warned him if MCC doesn’t accept him into the home detention program as a result of the situation, he’d be considered violating his sentence. Perry seemed willing to take the risk.
Perry faces two misdemeanor charges of resisting law enforcement in the new case after he was arrested the night of Sept. 17. A Goshen police officer alleged he tried to stop Perry while he was riding a bicycle that didn’t have flashers on it on Johnston Street, details in a probable cause affidavit show.
The officer described pursuing Perry to a wooded area near the Moose Lodge. While on foot, the officer said he fired a stun weapon at Perry, but his jacket blocked it, and then held him at gunpoint. Perry, meanwhile, is described as yelling at the officer to not shoot him, the affidavit shows.
Perry then allegedly resisted as the officer tried to handcuff him. While wrestling him to the ground, the officer described how he and another officer punched Perry about five times. A stun gun was used again to subdue Perry, and he was then arrested, the affidavit shows.
Perry remains jailed, with a bond set at $100,000 in the new misdemeanor resisting case, the affidavit and jail information show.
Without knowing exactly when Perry would be released from jail should he bond out, Christofeno during Thursday’s sentencing ordered him to report to MCC on the first Tuesday after he’s released.
Several other hearings were held Thursday in Circuit Court.
Among them, Paulina Fraga, 32, pleaded guilty to charges in two drug cases.
The Goshen woman admitted to a Level 5 felony count of possession of methamphetamine in one case from March 2019, and a Level 6 felony count of possession of meth in the other case from December 2018.
As part of the plea agreement, Fraga faces four years of home detention through Michiana Community Corrections followed by a year of probation. Eight other charges were also dropped.
Christofeno accepted the plea and convicted Fraga. He then scheduled Nov. 19 as the date to sentence her.
