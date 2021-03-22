GOSHEN — A Goshen man was shot by a property owner along Anderson Road in Granger after leading police on a vehicle and foot chase.
Goshen police said an officer attempted to stop Allen Hunter Stamps, 27, at 11:53 a.m. to serve two felony warrants and because Stamps allegedly made threats against police.
A Goshen police news release states Stamps fled in his vehicle and led officers into St. Joseph County. The chase involved Goshen, Elkhart County Sheriff’s officers, Mishawaka police, the Indiana State Police and St. Joseph County police.
The release states Stamps drove his vehicle into a field near Cleveland and Bittersweet roads and then fled on foot. The South Bend Metro Homicide is investigating the incident and said Stamps was shot by a homeowner in the 11600 block of Anderson Road while in a woods. Police said Stamps was in the hospital Monday with non-life threatening injuries.
Stamps was arrested and is being held on charges of resisting arrest, resisting law enforcement, reckless driving and criminal recklessness.
South Bend Metro homicide is investigating the events that occurred in St. Joseph County. No other charges have been filed.
