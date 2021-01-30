GOSHEN — Jay pattered in the home quietly and calmly Saturday. He seemed relaxed around family after a two-and-a-half-day ordeal they all went through after he was taken. Sometimes the little dog would sit under the kitchen table, allowing a light rub of the fur on his head, while his owner, Jerry Wallace, of Goshen, recounted the situation during an interview.
Jay had been dognapped last week. The 8-year-old dachshund mix was in Wallace’s truck when it was stolen at a gas station in Middlebury. About two days later, as the story of his disappearance spread on social media and local media, Jay was found in Kalamazoo, Michigan. He and Wallace were then reunited early Saturday morning.
“Happy now he’s back,” Wallace said, adding Jay was excited to see his friend after a worrisome couple days. “He was all over my face, licking me and everything.”
The story started around 6 a.m. Wednesday in Middlebury. The 77-year-old Wallace, who works for Indiana Transport, explained he’d gone to the Gallops Marathon gas station along Ind. 13 to get coffee. He said he parked his pickup truck, a 2003 Cadillac Escalade, near the doors in view of a security camera. He also left the truck running with Jay inside, but locked the doors while he had a spare set of keys on him — a somewhat routine practice of his where he hadn’t had problems before.
Wallace was inside the store for about four minutes. And in that time, Wallace said the truck was stolen. A worker at the gas station reviewed security camera video with him, and they saw a man leave a vehicle, walk to Wallace’s truck, get in and drive off — with Jay still in it.
“He must’ve had some way of getting in it,” Wallace said.
Security camera images posted on a Facebook group Wallace’s daughter started show the apparent suspect wearing a red coat, a red bandana, a dark-colored ballcap and work boots.
The incident was reported to Elkhart County police. Wallace had also left a bank card in the truck, saying no money was on it, so he and his daughter, Alma Grevenstuk, also went to the bank. They learned from staff that there were two attempts to use the card that was in the truck — one at a gas station in Mendon, Michigan, and another at a McDonald’s in White Pigeon.
Meanwhile, the story was picked up by local media, and Grevenstuk started a Facebook group to build word-of-mouth for helping find Jay. Then the situation became a waiting game.
“Until yesterday, we ... had no leads or no nothing,” Wallace said.
Then, Grevenstuk put up a $1,000 reward, she said, helped in part by a couple donations — though, she noted, one person’s pledge of about $500 never materialized.
Around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, the family got the call. A couple in Kalamazoo had found Jay at their home sometime earlier.
“Said they found him out in their yard, running around. He was in their shrubbery, probably to get away from the weather,” Wallace said.
Grevenstuk speculated the couple had seen a news report about the missing dog late Friday night and used that to learn how to contact the family before the call was made. She said they met the couple at a gas station in Schoolcraft, Michigan, as a sort of halfway point between Goshen and Kalamazoo, where Jay was returned. The reward money was also paid, she said.
“I was just lucky to get him back,” Wallace said, to which Grevenstuk added, “Because your daughter did not give up.”
Wallace said he got Jay about eight years ago after his previous dog was killed. As he talked about getting Jay, he described how the pet was sort of a mama’s dog for about that first year while his wife was alive. After she died, however, Wallace and Jay bonded more closely, and he started driving places with the dog. And now, Jay goes everywhere with him, he said.
“He was a woman’s dog until my wife died like seven years ago,” Wallace said. “He never rode in a car when she was alive … I took him and put him in a car one day. Now you can’t keep him out. All you got to do is put your coat on.”
How Jay ended up alone in Kalamazoo, and what happened to him between the time the truck was stolen and when he was found are questions Wallace and Grevenstuk have not been able to answer yet.
The truck is still missing, they said, and Wallace is relying on a rental vehicle for now while the truck is sought.
“We’ll figure it out,” Grevenstuk said.
