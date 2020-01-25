GOSHEN — Statewide Silver Alert has been declared by the Goshen Police Department.
Police are investigating the disappearance of Dennis L. Heminger, a 75 year old white male, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 181 pounds, gray hair with gray eyes, last seen wearing a lightweight gray jacket, dark-colored T-shirt, blue jeans and black tennis shoes.
Heminger was last seen Friday, Jan. 24, at 8:41 p.m. He is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.
If you have any information on Dennis L. Heminger, contact the Goshen Police Department at 574-533-4151 or 911.
