GOSHEN — A Goshen man was killed in a traffic crash at 7:38 p.m. Tuesday.
Elkhart County police report Sergio Salazar, 28, suffered fatal injuries after he lost control of his 2003 Pontiac Grand Prix on U.S. 33 south of C.R. 33 and collided with an oncoming 2007 GMC Yukon. The Yukon was driven by Gabina De Esparaza, 50, of Ligonier. De Esparaza sustained pain to her chest.
Police report Salazar was driving north and passed stopped vehicles ahead of him using the right shoulder of the road. When he attempted to drive back onto the roadway, he lost control of his car and it slid sideways into southbound traffic and De Esparaza’s vehicle struck the Pontiac in the middle of the passenger side.
Police said the crash remains under investigation.
