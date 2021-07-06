A Goshen man was killed in a two-vehicle crash at U.S. 33 and C.R. 40 at 11:11 a.m. Tuesday.
Killed in the crash was Christopher Clark, 37.
According to a report from the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office, Clark was riding a 2019 Biria e-bike west on C.R. 40, east of U.S. 33 and failed to yield the right of way to a 2020 Dodge Ram truck; they collided. The truck was driven by Anthony Truex, 49, Syracuse, and was headed north on U.S. 33.
Deputies reported that Clark was declared dead at the scene.
Truex was uninjured.
