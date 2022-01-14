GOSHEN — A Goshen man was killed in a vehicle-to-building crash Friday afternoon.
Goshen Police Department officers were called at 2:48 p.m. to 1304 E Lincoln Ave. for a reported injury accident, according to a GPD news release. Officers determined at the scene that Jack Hurd, 73, Goshen, had been struck by a pickup truck. The truck, driven by Thomas D. Nagle, had arrived at the Goshen Church of God to deliver food to the food pantry.
"Mr. Hurd was attempting to direct the backing of the truck when Mr. Nagle's foot left the brake pedal and hit the gas pedal," the release said. "According to the report, this happened twice which resulted in the truck lurching onto the patio and pinning Mr. Hurd against the building."
Paramedics attempted life saving measures but Hurd was pronounced dead at the scene, the release added.
