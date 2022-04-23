MIDDLEBURY — A crash on Ind. 4 in Clinton Township left a Goshen man injured Friday evening.
Around 6:20 p.m., a report from Elkhart County deputies indicates Hannah Hershberger, 17, Wakarusa, was traveling west on Ind. 4 when she started to turn left onto C.R. 37. As Hershberger's 2019 Ford Escape was turning, a westbound 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by John Miller, 59, Goshen, attempted to pass the Escape and a collision occurred.
Hershberger's vehicle collided with Miller's at a right angle, sheriff's deputies reported, causing heavy damage to the Tahoe's front end, and heavy damage to the Escape's driver's side. The Tahoe then left the road to the south, striking a utility pole. Miller was taken to Elkhart General Hospital for a broken right leg. Hershberger reported no injuries.
