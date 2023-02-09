GOSHEN — A Goshen man has plead guilty to causing a deadly crash that killed a Goshen couple June 10, 2022.
Joshua A. Martinez, 21, entered a guilty plea as part of a plea agreement in Elkhart County Circuit Court Thursday. Judge Michael Christofeno said he would take the plea agreement under advisement. Sentencing has been set for March 30.
Martinez admitted in court that he had four 12-ounce beers prior to getting in his vehicle that day. The probable cause affidavit shows he tested .177 alcohol concentration.
According to the police report, at 11:44 p.m. Martinez was driving a car at a high rate of speed eastbound on Pike Street when it collided with a vehicle driven by Craig Coffman, 48, Goshen. The Coffman vehicle was southbound on Third Street. Martinez’s vehicle also collided with another vehicle driven by Katie Jones of Battle Creek, Michigan, police reported. Jones’ vehicle went over the curb and broke a fire hydrant.
Coffman’s wife, Leslie Coffman, 44, died in the crash. Craig Coffman was flown to South Bend Memorial Hospital, where he died June 25.
Family of the Coffman’s submitted a letter to Judge Christofeno, who confirmed with Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Lucas Shoemake that although they were not in favor of the plea agreement, they would not contest it.
Martinez entered a guilty plea to two Level 4 felony counts of operating a vehicle causing death while having a blood alcohol concentration of .08 or greater. Under the agreement, if accepted by Christofeno, he would be sentenced to 18 years at the Indiana Department of Correction with six years served at IDOC followed by six years on home detention followed by six years on reporting probation. His would need to serve at least 75% of his sentence under good time credit standards.
Without an agreement, the advisory sentence is six years per count with six years added for aggravating circumstances or four years deducted for mitigating circumstance. In total, with the two counts, Martinez could have a maximum sentence of 24 years.