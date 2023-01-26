GOSHEN — A 59-year-old Goshen man has died two days after a crash at Ind. 13 and C.R. 34.
According to information from the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office, Gregory Marchand died Jan. 20.
On Jan. 18 at 4:29 a.m., Marchand was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado west on C.R. 34, east of Ind. 13, when he disregarded a stop sign and entered the intersection, according to a report from Elkhart County Ptl. Joshua Oswald.
The Silverado was struck on the passenger's side and pushed into a pole, Oswald's report reads. The truck came to a stop several feet into a field on the west side of Ind. 13.
The second vehicle, a 2006 Ford Ranger driven by Rogert Barajas, 32, Sturgis, Michigan, was southbound on Ind. 13 and was unable to stop in time to avoid hitting the Silverado, the report reads.
Marchand was the only person in his vehicle. He was taken to Elkhart General Hospital, where he died Jan. 20.
Barajas complained of arm pain and his passenger, Lavern Otto, 33, Middlebury, had head and rib pain.
The crash remains under investigation.