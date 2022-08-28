GOSHEN — One person is dead following an early morning Sunday crash in Goshen.
Jonathon Espinoza, 21, Goshen, was pronounced dead at the scene of the single vehicle crash, which took place in the 2400 block of South Main Street which was reported at approximately 3:09 a.m.
"Upon arrival, officers found a vehicle had left the roadway hitting an electrical pole and a tree," a Goshen Police Department news release stated. "The single occupant of the car had been ejected during the crash."
The crash remains under investigation, the release added.