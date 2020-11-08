GOSHEN — A 20-year-old Goshen man died Saturday in a single-vehicle crash outside city limits.
Jonas Garcia died in the crash in the 68000 block of U.S. 33 south of C.R. 33 around 6:50 a.m., according to a report from the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office.
Garcia was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Tracker northbound on U.S. 33 when the vehicle left the road on the east side, according to the police report. He then overcorrected the vehicle, crossed left of center and the vehicle rolled over on the west side of the road. Garcia, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, police stated in the report.
Elkhart County police and the coroner’s office are continuing to investigate the cause of the crash.
