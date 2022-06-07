GOSHEN — A Goshen man was pronounced dead following a collision near Ind. 15 on Monday morning.
According to a report from the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office, Duane Watts, 66, was travelling west on C.R. 20 in his 2007 Chevrolet Trail Blazer west of Ind. 15 around 9 a.m. Monday when his vehicle went off road. The Trail Blazer went into a yard on the south side of the road and struck a tree, the report reads.
Watt was transported by Concord Township Emergency Medical Services to Elkhart General Hospital for fractured ribs and a collapsed long, according to the report. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.