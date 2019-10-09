GOSHEN — A Goshen man, accused of raping a minor, is scheduled to go before a judge Friday, one week after his arrest.
Nicholas Wiggs, 33, faces five felony charges of rape, as well as incest, sexual misconduct with a minor and strangulation.
In a statement, Wiggs told a Goshen police detective he was drunk, having consumed Fireball whiskey and sake, when he began inappropriately touching a teenage juvenile the night of Oct. 4, according to the probable cause affidavit in the case.
As Wiggs persisted in sexual activity, the juvenile tried to fight him off and struck him in the face with a bottle of whiskey. Wiggs responded by choking the juvenile. The juvenile relented, and Wiggs continued the molestation, according to the affidavit.
Later, after passing out and waking up, Wiggs called police to admit to the situation. He was arrested and remains jailed on a $150,000 bond, police information shows.
The charges were filed in Elkhart County Superior Court 3. He’s scheduled to appear for an initial court hearing at the Elkhart County Jail Friday, court information shows.
