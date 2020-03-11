INDIANAPOLIS — When William Swain admitted in October 2018 he stole about $38 worth of merchandise from a Walmart in Elkhart, the guilty plea set off a chain of events that led to Swain’s arrest as the suspect in a cold-case murder in Indianapolis.
The 54-year-old from Goshen was charged last week with killing and sexually assaulting a man in October 2000. Investigators found the victim, Arthur McPhaul, in a motel room with evidence he’d been bound and strangled. But the DNA scraped from under his fingernails created a link that eventually chained Swain to the case 19 years later.
Charges of murder, felony murder, criminal deviate conduct causing injury and criminal confinement were filed March 4 against Swain, and he was booked into the Marion County Jail on a warrant four days later, according to court information.
The case and subsequent arrest culminated from a forensic DNA match that revived the investigation last year. A sample, reportedly collected through the theft case, put Indianapolis police on Swain’s trail — their first lead since the case was shelved in late 2002.
SCENE OF THE CRIME
A 9-1-1 call from motel staff led Indianapolis police and firefighters to McPhaul’s body in a room at the Dollar Inn along Keystone Avenue the morning of Oct. 19, 2000. They found him on his back, head and upper torso under a table/cabinet. Workers had covered his lower half with a sheet, police said in the probable cause affidavit in the case.
A detective noted the 38-year-old McPhaul’s left wrist had duct tape on it, while a phone cord wrapped around his right ankle. “Gouge-like markings” ringed his neck, the affidavit shows.
An autopsy pegged asphyxia from strangulation as the cause of death. Evidence also indicated McPhaul was sexually assaulted, according to the affidavit.
Fingernail scrapings and other DNA samples were collected from the body for testing. Two years into the investigation, a lab analysis showed a DNA profile from the nail scrapings did not match McPhaul’s DNA. The unidentified profile was entered into a database to be kept on file for future comparisons.
The investigation “was never resolved, no arrest was ever made, and the case was subsequently inactivated and deemed ‘Cold,’” the affidavit states.
Swain, meanwhile, seemed to pick up several criminal cases in the 2000s and 2010s, most of them with misdemeanor counts of driving with a suspended license, according to court information. The affidavit points out Indianapolis police had case reports involving him from 1996–2002. Speeding tickets and license violations started picking up in Goshen and Elkhart County around mid-2017.
In February 2018, Swain was arrested by Elkhart police on theft charges after security personnel busted him trying to steal chicken breasts, body wash and deodorant at the Walmart along C.R. 6. The items added up to nearly $38, according to the affidavit in that case.
Swain pleaded guilty to a Level 6 felony count of theft that October and was sentenced to probation. Since the case involved a felony, his DNA was entered into a state database, the Indianapolis Star reported Monday, citing prosecutors.
DNA MATCHES
That sample produced a “hit” in the FBI’s Combined DNA Index System, and an investigator with Indianapolis’ Homicide Cold Case Unit was alerted to it at the end of July 2019. Swain’s DNA matched the DNA profile collected from McPhaul’s fingernail scrapings, police said in the affidavit.
As Swain dealt with probation violations in the theft case and a driving while suspended case last summer, the investigator followed up on the match. He learned an identifiable fingerprint had been pulled from a phone handset at the scene during the murder investigation. That print then matched one of Swain’s Indianapolis police kept on file, according to the affidavit.
Police arranged to meet with Swain, who had an Elkhart address at the time, while he was at the Elkhart County Courthouse in Elkhart for a probation violation hearing on Oct. 21. During an interview, Swain said he never visited the Dollar Inn, denied ever seeing McPhaul, and told police he’d only worked in Indianapolis from 1995–1998. An investigator noted a review of Swain’s criminal history showed no links between the two men, according to the affidavit.
Another DNA sample was taken from Swain during the interview. A test confirmed that sample matched the one on file in CODIS, police said in the affidavit.
Swain was arrested by Goshen police in December on warrants from his probation violations and another driving while suspended case. He had an address along South Seventh Street in Goshen then. The cases were resolved in January with a sentence that included community service and a behavioral class, court information shows.
When the murder case was filed, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office initially had it sealed. The seal was then lifted Monday after Swain was jailed, court information shows.
The felony murder charge was added on top of the murder charge because McPhaul was killed as a result of the “deviate sexual conduct,” according to the charging information in the case.
An initial hearing was held Tuesday, and Swain’s trial date was set for May 18.
