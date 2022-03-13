A Goshen man is facing a charge of intimidation.
Joshua Phillips, 40, 406 E. Jefferson St., was arrested at his residence on an outstanding warrant at 8:27 p.m. Friday. He was transported to the Elkhart County Jail, and during transport he made numerous threats to hurt and kill officers.
In a separate incident Saturday, officers responded to the 1900 block of Lincolnway East to reported gunfire, but found no evidence of a firearm being discharged.
ARRESTS
Hector Palao, 24, 2932 Elkhart Road, Goshen, was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana following a traffic stop at 12:10 a.m. Saturday. He was released with a pending court date.
Erin Cooper, 41, 57066 C.R. 19, Goshen, was arrested on a charge of habitual traffic violations — life following a traffic stop at 1:38 a.m. Saturday. She was released on scene and given a summons.
Spencer Strand, 30, 193 Brookside Manor, Goshen, was arrested on a charge of shoplifting at WalMart at 4024 Elkhart Road at 11:30 a.m. Saturday. He was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
Yanet Torres, 24, 505 Glenwood Drive, was arrested on charges of possession of a legend drug and possession of marijuana following a traffic violation at 4:05 p.m. Saturday. She was released at the scene pending a future court date.
Antonio Gonzales, 22, 58525 Kendall St., was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana after a report was made of an employee smoking marijuana at a parking lot of a business at 2905 Ferndale Road. He was cited and released at the scene with a pending court date.
Adam Mingucha, 42, 520 S. 5th St., was arrested on a charge of domestic battery/strangulation following an incident at 7:45 p.m. Saturday. He was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
Alisha Glassburn, 37, 909 W. Lincoln St., and Corey Ferguson, 45, same address, were arrest on charges of possession of methamphetamine/paraphernalia/anabolic steroids following a traffic stop at 3:55 p.m. Saturday. Both were incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
CHILD MOLESTATION
Police received a report of child molestation within the Goshen City limits at 8:06 p.m. Saturday. The Department of Child Services was notified.
SEXUAL BATTERY/TRESPASS WARNING
Police were notified at 9:46 p.m. Saturday of an incident of sexual battery between two juveniles. DCS was notified.
