SOUTH BEND — A Goshen man has been arrested on charges related to the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot.
Jeffrey Munger, 55, is facing charges of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a capitol building.
The arrest was reported by the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Twitter account, as was the specific charges he is facing.
“He was arrested today and his initial hearing was in South Bend,” said FBI Spokesperson Chris Bavender, out of their Indianapolis field office, by text message Wednesday evening. “All of these cases are charged and prosecuted out of D.C.”
An initial appearance took place in U.S. District Court for Northern Indiana. Munger was represented by attorney Scott Frankel of Northern District of Indiana Federal Community Defenders, Inc., during the first appearance, as reported by the Associated Press.
Munger is the fifth Indiana resident to be charged this month in connection with the Capitol riot, out of a current total of ten other people with Indiana ties, AP also reported.
More than 770 people have been charged with federal crimes related to the Capitol riot. More than 230 riot defendants have pleaded guilty, mostly to misdemeanors, and at least 127 of them have been sentenced. Approximately 100 others have trial dates.
